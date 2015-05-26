Drivers competing in the 2015 Daytona 500, the 57th running of the 'Great American Race'

The 43 drivers competing in the 2015 Daytona 500, in order of starting position:

___

No. 24 Chevrolet, Hendrick Motorsports

DRIVER: Jeff Gordon

BORN: Aug. 4, 1971

HOMETOWN: Pittsboro, Ind.

CREW CHIEF: Alan Gustafson

SPONSOR: Drive To End Hunger

TWITTER: @JeffGordonWeb

NOTEWORTHY: Starting from the pole in his final Daytona 500.

___

No. 48 Chevrolet, Hendrick Motorsports

DRIVER: Jimmie Johnson

BORN: Sept. 17, 1975

HOMETOWN: El Cajon, Calif.

CREW CHIEF: Chad Knaus

SPONSOR: Lowe's

TWITTER: @JimmieJohnson

NOTEWORTHY: Coming off disappointing season by his standards, with four wins and an 11th-place finish in points.

___

No. 88 Chevrolet, Hendrick Motorsports

DRIVER: Dale Earnhardt Jr.

BORN: Oct. 10, 1974

HOMETOWN: Kannapolis, N.C.

CREW CHIEF: Greg Ives

SPONSOR: Nationwide

TWITTER: @DaleJr

NOTEWORTHY: Defending Daytona 500 winner looking to become first to repeat since Sterling Marlin in 1995.

___

No. 18 Toyota, Joe Gibbs Racing

DRIVER: Kyle Busch

BORN: May 2, 1985

HOMETOWN: Las Vegas

CREW CHIEF: Adam Stevens

SPONSOR: M&M's Crispy

TWITTER: @KyleBusch

NOTEWORTHY: Changed crew chiefs in an offseason overhaul at JGR.

___

No. 22 Ford, Team Penske

DRIVER: Joey Logano

BORN: May 24, 1990

HOMETOWN: Middletown, Conn.

CREW CHIEF: Todd Gordon

SPONSOR: Shell Pennzoil

TWITTER: @joeylogano

NOTEWORTHY: Raced for the championship last season in the elimination-format Chase. Finished fourth.

___

No. 19 Toyota, Joe Gibbs Racing

DRIVER: Carl Edwards

BORN: Aug. 15, 1979

HOMETOWN: Columbia, Mo.

CREW CHIEF: Darian Grubb

SPONSOR: Arris

TWITTER: None

NOTEWORTHY: Left Roush Fenway Racing to join a new fourth team at Joe Gibbs Racing.

___

No. 14 Chevrolet, Stewart-Haas Racing

DRIVER: Tony Stewart

BORN: May 20, 1971

HOMETOWN: Columbus, Ind.

CREW CHIEF: Chad Johnston

SPONSOR: Bass Pro Shops/Mobil 1

TWITTER: @tonystewart

NOTEWORTHY: Winless in 17 previous Daytona 500 starts.

___

No. 16 Ford, Roush Fenway Racing

DRIVER: Greg Biffle

BORN: Dec. 23, 1969

HOMETOWN: Vancouver, Wash.

CREW CHIEF: Matt Puccia

SPONSOR: Ortho

TWITTER: @gbiffle

NOTEWORTHY: Entering 13th season at RFR, the veteran driver of the organization.

___

No. 15 Toyota, Michael Waltrip Racing

DRIVER: Clint Bowyer

BORN: May 30, 1979

HOMETOWN: Emporia, Kan.

CREW CHIEF: Brian Pattie

SPONSOR: 5-hour Energy

TWITTER: @ClintBowyer

NOTEWORTHY: Coming off second straight winless season.

___

No. 78 Chevrolet, Furniture Row Racing

DRIVER: Martin Truex Jr.

BORN: June 29, 1980

HOMETOWN: Mayetta, N.J.

CREW CHIEF: Cole Pearn

SPONSOR: Furniture Row

TWITTER: @MartinTruexJr56

NOTEWORTHY: Finished second in the exhibition Sprint Unlimited to open SpeedWeeks.

___

No. 4 Chevrolet, Stewart-Haas Racing

DRIVER: Kevin Harvick

BORN: Dec. 8, 1975

HOMETOWN: Bakersfield, Calif.

CREW CHIEF: Rodney Childers

SPONSOR: Budweiser/Jimmy John's

TWITTER: @KevinHarvick

NOTEWORTHY: Won first career Sprint Cup Series championship last year in debut season with SHR.

___

No. 21 Ford, Wood Brothers Racing

DRIVER: Ryan Blaney

BORN: Dec. 31, 1993

HOMETOWN: High Point, N.C.

CREW CHIEF: Jeremy Bullins

SPONSOR: Motorcraft/Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center

TWITTER: @Blaney

NOTEWORTHY: Making his Daytona 500 debut with the team Trevor Bayne won with in 2010.

___

No. 5 Chevrolet, Hendrick Motorsports

DRIVER: Kasey Kahne

BORN: April 10, 1980

HOMETOWN: Enumclaw, Wash.

CREW CHIEF: Keith Rodden

SPONSOR: Farmers Insurance

TWITTER: @kaseykahne

NOTEWORTHY: Coming off disappointing season, with just one win and a 15th-place finish in the standings.

___

No. 44 Chevrolet, Tommy Baldwin Racing

DRIVER: Reed Sorenson

BORN: Feb. 25, 1986

HOMETOWN: Peachtree City, Ga.

CREW CHIEF: John Monsam

SPONSOR: Golden Corral

TWITTER: @reedsorenson36

NOTEWORTHY: Winless in 225 Cup starts and without a top-five finish since 2008.

___

No. 1 Chevrolet, Chip Ganassi Racing with Felix Sabates

DRIVER: Jamie McMurray

BORN: June 3, 1976

HOMETOWN: Joplin, Mo.

CREW CHIEF: Matt McCall

SPONSOR: Cessna/McDonald's

TWITTER: @jamiemcmurray

NOTEWORTHY: Won the 2010 Daytona 500, and joined Mario Andretti and AJ Foyt last month as the only drivers to win the Rolex 24 at Daytona and the 500.

___

No. 66 Toyota, Premium Motorsports

DRIVER: Mike Wallace

BORN: March 10, 1959

HOMETOWN: Fenton, Mo.

CREW CHIEF: Scott Eggleston

SPONSOR: Crazy Vapors/X8 Energy Gum

TWITTER: @mikewallace01

NOTEWORTHY: Has three top-10 finishes with a best of fourth in his last start in the race in 2007.

___

No. 40 Chevrolet, Hillman Racing

DRIVER: Landon Cassill

BORN: July, 9, 1989

HOMETOWN: Cedar Rapids, Iowa

CREW CHIEF: Mark Hillman

SPONSOR: CarsForSale.com

TWITTER: @landoncassill

NOTEWORTHY: Finished 12th in last year's Daytona 500.

___

No. 51 Chevrolet, HScott Motorsports

DRIVER: Justin Allgaier

BORN: June 6, 1986

HOMETOWN: Riverton, Ill.

CREW CHIEF: Steve Addington

SPONSOR: Brandt Professional Agriculture

TWITTER: @J_Allgaier

NOTEWORTHY: Finished 27th in his Daytona 500 debut last season.

___

No. 35 Ford, Front Row Motorsports

DRIVER: Cole Whitt

BORN: June 22, 1991

HOMETOWN: Alpine, Calif.

CREW CHIEF: Randy Cox

SPONSOR: Speed Stick

TWITTER: @colewhitt

NOTEWORTHY: Ran full season last year for two different teams, now with Front Row Motorsports.

___

No. 10 Chevrolet, Stewart-Haas Racing

DRIVER: Danica Patrick

BORN: March 25, 1982

HOMETOWN: Roscoe, Ill.

CREW CHIEF: Daniel Knost

SPONSOR: GoDaddy.com

TWITTER: @DanicaPatrick

NOTEWORTHY: First woman to lead laps in the Daytona 500.

___

No. 27 Chevrolet, Richard Childress Racing

DRIVER: Paul Menard

BORN: Aug. 21, 1980

HOMETOWN: Eau Claire, Wis.

CREW CHIEF: Justin Alexander

SPONSOR: Peak/Menards

TWITTER: @RCR27PMenard

NOTEWORTHY: Finished 21st in standings last year, his lowest in four seasons.

___

No. 31 Chevrolet, Richard Childress Racing

DRIVER: Ryan Newman

BORN: Dec. 8, 1977

HOMETOWN: South Bend, Ind.

CREW CHIEF: Luke Lambert

SPONSOR: Caterpillar

TWITTER: @RyanJNewman

NOTEWORTHY: Nearly won the championship last season, finishing second to Kevin Harvick.

___

No. 95 Ford, Leavine Family Racing

DRIVER: Michael McDowell

BORN: Dec. 21, 1984

HOMETOWN: Glendale, Ariz.

CREW CHIEF: Wally Rogers

SPONSOR: Thrivent Financial

TWITTER: @Mc_Driver

NOTEWORTHY: Finished a career-best seventh at Daytona last July.

___

No. 41 Chevrolet, Stewart-Haas Racing

DRIVER: Kurt Busch

BORN: Aug. 4, 1978

HOMETOWN: Las Vegas

CREW CHIEF: Tony Gibson

SPONSOR: Haas Automation

TWITTER: @KurtBusch

NOTEWORTHY: Mired in legal issues since late last year after an ex-girlfriend accused him of domestic assault.

___

No. 23 Toyota, BK Racing

DRIVER: JJ Yeley

BORN: Oct. 5, 1976

HOMETOWN: Phoenix

CREW CHIEF: Joe Williams

SPONSOR: MAXIM Fantasy App/Dr. Pepper

TWITTER: @jjyeley1

NOTEWORTHY: Winless in 220 Cup starts and no top-five finishes since 2008.

___

No. 38 Ford, Front Row Motorsports

DRIVER: David Gilliland

BORN: April 1, 1976

HOMETOWN: Riverside, Calif.

CREW CHIEF: Donnie Wingo

SPONSOR: Love's Travel Stops

TWITTER: @DavidGilliland

NOTEWORTHY: Is a noted restrictor-plate racer, has six career top-10 finishes at Daytona and Talladega.

___

No. 46 Chevrolet, HScott Motorsports

DRIVER: Michael Annett

BORN: June 23, 1986

HOMETOWN: Des Moines, Iowa

CREW CHIEF: Jay Guy

SPONSOR: Pilot/Flying J Travel Centers

TWITTER: @MichaelAnnett

NOTEWORTHY: Left Tommy Baldwin Racing in January to drive for Harry Scott Jr.

___

No. 34 Ford, Front Row Motorsports

DRIVER: David Ragan

BORN: Dec. 24, 1985

HOMETOWN: Unadilla, Ga.

CREW CHIEF: Derrick Finley

SPONSOR: KFC

TWITTER: @DavidRagan

NOTEWORTHY: Had just one top-10 finish last season.

___

No. 42 Chevrolet, Chip Ganassi Racing with Felix Sabates

DRIVER: Kyle Larson

BORN: July 31, 1992

HOMETOWN: Elk Grove, Calif.

CREW CHIEF: Chris Heroy

SPONSOR: Target

TWITTER: @KyleLarsonRacin

NOTEWORTHY: The reigning Sprint Cup Series rookie of the year.

___

No. 3 Chevrolet, Richard Childress Racing

DRIVER: Austin Dillon

BORN: April 27, 1990

HOMETOWN: Welcome, N.C.

CREW CHIEF: Gil Martin

SPONSOR: Dow

TWITTER: @austindillon3

NOTEWORTHY: Started from the pole last year in the iconic No. 3.

___

No. 33 Chevrolet, Richard Childress Racing

DRIVER: Ty Dillon

BORN: Feb. 27, 1992

HOMETOWN: Lewisville, N.C.

CREW CHIEF: Todd Parrott

SPONSOR: Cheerios

TWITTER: @tydillon

NOTEWORTHY: Austin's younger brother is making his Daytona 500 debut.

___

No. 17 Ford, Roush Fenway Racing

DRIVER: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

BORN: Oct. 2, 1987

HOMETOWN: Olive Branch, Miss.

CREW CHIEF: Nicholas Sandler

SPONSOR: Fastenal

TWITTER: @StenhouseJr

NOTEWORTHY: Had just five top-10 finishes last season and RFR made a crew chief change for him during the offseason.

___

No. 43 Ford, Richard Petty Motorsports

DRIVER: Aric Almirola

BORN: March 14, 1984

HOMETOWN: Tampa, Fla.

CREW CHIEF: Trent Owens

SPONSOR: Smithfield

TWITTER: @aric_almirola

NOTEWORTHY: Made the Chase for the Sprint Cup championship last season for the first time in his career.

___

No. 55 Toyota, Michael Waltrip Racing

DRIVER: Michael Waltrip

BORN: April 30, 1963

HOMETOWN: Owensboro, Ky.

CREW CHIEF: Billy Scott

SPONSOR: Aaron's Dream Machine

TWITTER: @mwr55

NOTEWORTHY: Filling in for Brian Vickers, who will miss the first two races following offseason heart surgery.

___

No. 20 Toyota, Joe Gibbs Racing

DRIVER: Matt Kenseth

BORN: March 10, 1972

HOMETOWN: Cambridge, Wis.

CREW CHIEF: Jason Ratcliff

SPONSOR: Dollar General

TWITTER: @mattkenseth

NOTEWORTHY: Won the Sprint Unlimited exhibition race last week at Daytona.

___

No. 83 Toyota, BK Racing

DRIVER: Johnny Sauter

BORN: May 1, 1978

HOMETOWN: Necedah, Wisc.

CREW CHIEF: Doug Richert

SPONSOR: Dustless Blasting

TWITTER: @johnnysauter

NOTEWORTHY: Will be making his third career Daytona 500 start.

___

No. 6 Ford, Roush Fenway Racing

DRIVER: Trevor Bayne

BORN: Feb. 19, 1991

HOMETOWN: Knoxville, Tenn.

CREW CHIEF: Bob Osborne

SPONSOR: AdvoCare

TWITTER: @Tbayne21

NOTEWORTHY: Won the 2011 Daytona 500 in his first career start.

___

No. 9 Ford, Richard Petty Motorsports

DRIVER: Sam Hornish Jr.

BORN: July, 2, 1979

HOMETOWN: Defiance, Ohio

CREW CHIEF: Drew Blickensderfer

SPONSOR: Twisted Tea

TWITTER: @samhornish

NOTEWORTHY: Back in a full-time ride Cup ride for the first time since 2010.

___

No. 2 Ford, Penske Racing

DRIVER: Brad Keselowski

BORN: Feb. 12, 1984

HOMETOWN: Rochester Hills, Mich.

CREW CHIEF: Paul Wolfe

SPONSOR: Miller Lite

TWITTER: @keselowski

NOTEWORTHY: A six-race winner last year, he finished third in the Daytona 500.

___

No. 47 Chevrolet, JTG Daugherty Racing

DRIVER: AJ Allmendinger

BORN: Dec. 16, 1981

HOMETOWN: Los Gatos, Calif.

CREW CHIEF: Brian Burns

SPONSOR: Kroger/USO

TWITTER:@AJDinger

NOTEWORTHY: Made the Chase for the Sprint Cup championship last season for the first time in his career.

___

No. 13 Chevrolet, Germain Racing

DRIVER: Casey Mears

BORN: March 12, 1978

HOMETOWN: Bakersfield, Calif.

CREW CHIEF: Robert "Bootie" Barker

SPONSOR: Geico

TWITTER: @CaseyMears13

NOTEWORTHY: Nephew of four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Rick Mears.

___

No. 11 Toyota, Joe Gibbs Racing

DRIVER: Denny Hamlin

BORN: Nov. 18, 1980

HOMETOWN: Chesterfield, Va.

CREW CHIEF: Dave Rogers

SPONSOR: FedEx Express

TWITTER: @dennyhamlin

NOTEWORTHY: Finished second in last year's Daytona 500.

___

No. 32 Ford, Go FAS Racing

DRIVER: Bobby Labonte

BORN: May 8, 1964

HOMETOWN: Corpus Christi, Texas

CREW CHIEF: Clinton Cram

SPONSOR: C&J Energy Services

TWITTER: @bobbylabonte

NOTEWORTHY: Ran just three races last season, but finished 15th in the Daytona 500.