Last Update March 27, 2015

Drivers competing in the 2015 Daytona 500, the 57th running of the 'Great American Race'

The 43 drivers competing in the 2015 Daytona 500, in order of starting position:

___

No. 24 Chevrolet, Hendrick Motorsports

DRIVER: Jeff Gordon

BORN: Aug. 4, 1971

HOMETOWN: Pittsboro, Ind.

CREW CHIEF: Alan Gustafson

SPONSOR: Drive To End Hunger

TWITTER: @JeffGordonWeb

NOTEWORTHY: Starting from the pole in his final Daytona 500.

___

No. 48 Chevrolet, Hendrick Motorsports

DRIVER: Jimmie Johnson

BORN: Sept. 17, 1975

HOMETOWN: El Cajon, Calif.

CREW CHIEF: Chad Knaus

SPONSOR: Lowe's

TWITTER: @JimmieJohnson

NOTEWORTHY: Coming off disappointing season by his standards, with four wins and an 11th-place finish in points.

___

No. 88 Chevrolet, Hendrick Motorsports

DRIVER: Dale Earnhardt Jr.

BORN: Oct. 10, 1974

HOMETOWN: Kannapolis, N.C.

CREW CHIEF: Greg Ives

SPONSOR: Nationwide

TWITTER: @DaleJr

NOTEWORTHY: Defending Daytona 500 winner looking to become first to repeat since Sterling Marlin in 1995.

___

No. 18 Toyota, Joe Gibbs Racing

DRIVER: Kyle Busch

BORN: May 2, 1985

HOMETOWN: Las Vegas

CREW CHIEF: Adam Stevens

SPONSOR: M&M's Crispy

TWITTER: @KyleBusch

NOTEWORTHY: Changed crew chiefs in an offseason overhaul at JGR.

___

No. 22 Ford, Team Penske

DRIVER: Joey Logano

BORN: May 24, 1990

HOMETOWN: Middletown, Conn.

CREW CHIEF: Todd Gordon

SPONSOR: Shell Pennzoil

TWITTER: @joeylogano

NOTEWORTHY: Raced for the championship last season in the elimination-format Chase. Finished fourth.

___

No. 19 Toyota, Joe Gibbs Racing

DRIVER: Carl Edwards

BORN: Aug. 15, 1979

HOMETOWN: Columbia, Mo.

CREW CHIEF: Darian Grubb

SPONSOR: Arris

TWITTER: None

NOTEWORTHY: Left Roush Fenway Racing to join a new fourth team at Joe Gibbs Racing.

___

No. 14 Chevrolet, Stewart-Haas Racing

DRIVER: Tony Stewart

BORN: May 20, 1971

HOMETOWN: Columbus, Ind.

CREW CHIEF: Chad Johnston

SPONSOR: Bass Pro Shops/Mobil 1

TWITTER: @tonystewart

NOTEWORTHY: Winless in 17 previous Daytona 500 starts.

___

No. 16 Ford, Roush Fenway Racing

DRIVER: Greg Biffle

BORN: Dec. 23, 1969

HOMETOWN: Vancouver, Wash.

CREW CHIEF: Matt Puccia

SPONSOR: Ortho

TWITTER: @gbiffle

NOTEWORTHY: Entering 13th season at RFR, the veteran driver of the organization.

___

No. 15 Toyota, Michael Waltrip Racing

DRIVER: Clint Bowyer

BORN: May 30, 1979

HOMETOWN: Emporia, Kan.

CREW CHIEF: Brian Pattie

SPONSOR: 5-hour Energy

TWITTER: @ClintBowyer

NOTEWORTHY: Coming off second straight winless season.

___

No. 78 Chevrolet, Furniture Row Racing

DRIVER: Martin Truex Jr.

BORN: June 29, 1980

HOMETOWN: Mayetta, N.J.

CREW CHIEF: Cole Pearn

SPONSOR: Furniture Row

TWITTER: @MartinTruexJr56

NOTEWORTHY: Finished second in the exhibition Sprint Unlimited to open SpeedWeeks.

___

No. 4 Chevrolet, Stewart-Haas Racing

DRIVER: Kevin Harvick

BORN: Dec. 8, 1975

HOMETOWN: Bakersfield, Calif.

CREW CHIEF: Rodney Childers

SPONSOR: Budweiser/Jimmy John's

TWITTER: @KevinHarvick

NOTEWORTHY: Won first career Sprint Cup Series championship last year in debut season with SHR.

___

No. 21 Ford, Wood Brothers Racing

DRIVER: Ryan Blaney

BORN: Dec. 31, 1993

HOMETOWN: High Point, N.C.

CREW CHIEF: Jeremy Bullins

SPONSOR: Motorcraft/Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center

TWITTER: @Blaney

NOTEWORTHY: Making his Daytona 500 debut with the team Trevor Bayne won with in 2010.

___

No. 5 Chevrolet, Hendrick Motorsports

DRIVER: Kasey Kahne

BORN: April 10, 1980

HOMETOWN: Enumclaw, Wash.

CREW CHIEF: Keith Rodden

SPONSOR: Farmers Insurance

TWITTER: @kaseykahne

NOTEWORTHY: Coming off disappointing season, with just one win and a 15th-place finish in the standings.

___

No. 44 Chevrolet, Tommy Baldwin Racing

DRIVER: Reed Sorenson

BORN: Feb. 25, 1986

HOMETOWN: Peachtree City, Ga.

CREW CHIEF: John Monsam

SPONSOR: Golden Corral

TWITTER: @reedsorenson36

NOTEWORTHY: Winless in 225 Cup starts and without a top-five finish since 2008.

___

No. 1 Chevrolet, Chip Ganassi Racing with Felix Sabates

DRIVER: Jamie McMurray

BORN: June 3, 1976

HOMETOWN: Joplin, Mo.

CREW CHIEF: Matt McCall

SPONSOR: Cessna/McDonald's

TWITTER: @jamiemcmurray

NOTEWORTHY: Won the 2010 Daytona 500, and joined Mario Andretti and AJ Foyt last month as the only drivers to win the Rolex 24 at Daytona and the 500.

___

No. 66 Toyota, Premium Motorsports

DRIVER: Mike Wallace

BORN: March 10, 1959

HOMETOWN: Fenton, Mo.

CREW CHIEF: Scott Eggleston

SPONSOR: Crazy Vapors/X8 Energy Gum

TWITTER: @mikewallace01

NOTEWORTHY: Has three top-10 finishes with a best of fourth in his last start in the race in 2007.

___

No. 40 Chevrolet, Hillman Racing

DRIVER: Landon Cassill

BORN: July, 9, 1989

HOMETOWN: Cedar Rapids, Iowa

CREW CHIEF: Mark Hillman

SPONSOR: CarsForSale.com

TWITTER: @landoncassill

NOTEWORTHY: Finished 12th in last year's Daytona 500.

___

No. 51 Chevrolet, HScott Motorsports

DRIVER: Justin Allgaier

BORN: June 6, 1986

HOMETOWN: Riverton, Ill.

CREW CHIEF: Steve Addington

SPONSOR: Brandt Professional Agriculture

TWITTER: @J_Allgaier

NOTEWORTHY: Finished 27th in his Daytona 500 debut last season.

___

No. 35 Ford, Front Row Motorsports

DRIVER: Cole Whitt

BORN: June 22, 1991

HOMETOWN: Alpine, Calif.

CREW CHIEF: Randy Cox

SPONSOR: Speed Stick

TWITTER: @colewhitt

NOTEWORTHY: Ran full season last year for two different teams, now with Front Row Motorsports.

___

No. 10 Chevrolet, Stewart-Haas Racing

DRIVER: Danica Patrick

BORN: March 25, 1982

HOMETOWN: Roscoe, Ill.

CREW CHIEF: Daniel Knost

SPONSOR: GoDaddy.com

TWITTER: @DanicaPatrick

NOTEWORTHY: First woman to lead laps in the Daytona 500.

___

No. 27 Chevrolet, Richard Childress Racing

DRIVER: Paul Menard

BORN: Aug. 21, 1980

HOMETOWN: Eau Claire, Wis.

CREW CHIEF: Justin Alexander

SPONSOR: Peak/Menards

TWITTER: @RCR27PMenard

NOTEWORTHY: Finished 21st in standings last year, his lowest in four seasons.

___

No. 31 Chevrolet, Richard Childress Racing

DRIVER: Ryan Newman

BORN: Dec. 8, 1977

HOMETOWN: South Bend, Ind.

CREW CHIEF: Luke Lambert

SPONSOR: Caterpillar

TWITTER: @RyanJNewman

NOTEWORTHY: Nearly won the championship last season, finishing second to Kevin Harvick.

___

No. 95 Ford, Leavine Family Racing

DRIVER: Michael McDowell

BORN: Dec. 21, 1984

HOMETOWN: Glendale, Ariz.

CREW CHIEF: Wally Rogers

SPONSOR: Thrivent Financial

TWITTER: @Mc_Driver

NOTEWORTHY: Finished a career-best seventh at Daytona last July.

___

No. 41 Chevrolet, Stewart-Haas Racing

DRIVER: Kurt Busch

BORN: Aug. 4, 1978

HOMETOWN: Las Vegas

CREW CHIEF: Tony Gibson

SPONSOR: Haas Automation

TWITTER: @KurtBusch

NOTEWORTHY: Mired in legal issues since late last year after an ex-girlfriend accused him of domestic assault.

___

No. 23 Toyota, BK Racing

DRIVER: JJ Yeley

BORN: Oct. 5, 1976

HOMETOWN: Phoenix

CREW CHIEF: Joe Williams

SPONSOR: MAXIM Fantasy App/Dr. Pepper

TWITTER: @jjyeley1

NOTEWORTHY: Winless in 220 Cup starts and no top-five finishes since 2008.

___

No. 38 Ford, Front Row Motorsports

DRIVER: David Gilliland

BORN: April 1, 1976

HOMETOWN: Riverside, Calif.

CREW CHIEF: Donnie Wingo

SPONSOR: Love's Travel Stops

TWITTER: @DavidGilliland

NOTEWORTHY: Is a noted restrictor-plate racer, has six career top-10 finishes at Daytona and Talladega.

___

No. 46 Chevrolet, HScott Motorsports

DRIVER: Michael Annett

BORN: June 23, 1986

HOMETOWN: Des Moines, Iowa

CREW CHIEF: Jay Guy

SPONSOR: Pilot/Flying J Travel Centers

TWITTER: @MichaelAnnett

NOTEWORTHY: Left Tommy Baldwin Racing in January to drive for Harry Scott Jr.

___

No. 34 Ford, Front Row Motorsports

DRIVER: David Ragan

BORN: Dec. 24, 1985

HOMETOWN: Unadilla, Ga.

CREW CHIEF: Derrick Finley

SPONSOR: KFC

TWITTER: @DavidRagan

NOTEWORTHY: Had just one top-10 finish last season.

___

No. 42 Chevrolet, Chip Ganassi Racing with Felix Sabates

DRIVER: Kyle Larson

BORN: July 31, 1992

HOMETOWN: Elk Grove, Calif.

CREW CHIEF: Chris Heroy

SPONSOR: Target

TWITTER: @KyleLarsonRacin

NOTEWORTHY: The reigning Sprint Cup Series rookie of the year.

___

No. 3 Chevrolet, Richard Childress Racing

DRIVER: Austin Dillon

BORN: April 27, 1990

HOMETOWN: Welcome, N.C.

CREW CHIEF: Gil Martin

SPONSOR: Dow

TWITTER: @austindillon3

NOTEWORTHY: Started from the pole last year in the iconic No. 3.

___

No. 33 Chevrolet, Richard Childress Racing

DRIVER: Ty Dillon

BORN: Feb. 27, 1992

HOMETOWN: Lewisville, N.C.

CREW CHIEF: Todd Parrott

SPONSOR: Cheerios

TWITTER: @tydillon

NOTEWORTHY: Austin's younger brother is making his Daytona 500 debut.

___

No. 17 Ford, Roush Fenway Racing

DRIVER: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

BORN: Oct. 2, 1987

HOMETOWN: Olive Branch, Miss.

CREW CHIEF: Nicholas Sandler

SPONSOR: Fastenal

TWITTER: @StenhouseJr

NOTEWORTHY: Had just five top-10 finishes last season and RFR made a crew chief change for him during the offseason.

___

No. 43 Ford, Richard Petty Motorsports

DRIVER: Aric Almirola

BORN: March 14, 1984

HOMETOWN: Tampa, Fla.

CREW CHIEF: Trent Owens

SPONSOR: Smithfield

TWITTER: @aric_almirola

NOTEWORTHY: Made the Chase for the Sprint Cup championship last season for the first time in his career.

___

No. 55 Toyota, Michael Waltrip Racing

DRIVER: Michael Waltrip

BORN: April 30, 1963

HOMETOWN: Owensboro, Ky.

CREW CHIEF: Billy Scott

SPONSOR: Aaron's Dream Machine

TWITTER: @mwr55

NOTEWORTHY: Filling in for Brian Vickers, who will miss the first two races following offseason heart surgery.

___

No. 20 Toyota, Joe Gibbs Racing

DRIVER: Matt Kenseth

BORN: March 10, 1972

HOMETOWN: Cambridge, Wis.

CREW CHIEF: Jason Ratcliff

SPONSOR: Dollar General

TWITTER: @mattkenseth

NOTEWORTHY: Won the Sprint Unlimited exhibition race last week at Daytona.

___

No. 83 Toyota, BK Racing

DRIVER: Johnny Sauter

BORN: May 1, 1978

HOMETOWN: Necedah, Wisc.

CREW CHIEF: Doug Richert

SPONSOR: Dustless Blasting

TWITTER: @johnnysauter

NOTEWORTHY: Will be making his third career Daytona 500 start.

___

No. 6 Ford, Roush Fenway Racing

DRIVER: Trevor Bayne

BORN: Feb. 19, 1991

HOMETOWN: Knoxville, Tenn.

CREW CHIEF: Bob Osborne

SPONSOR: AdvoCare

TWITTER: @Tbayne21

NOTEWORTHY: Won the 2011 Daytona 500 in his first career start.

___

No. 9 Ford, Richard Petty Motorsports

DRIVER: Sam Hornish Jr.

BORN: July, 2, 1979

HOMETOWN: Defiance, Ohio

CREW CHIEF: Drew Blickensderfer

SPONSOR: Twisted Tea

TWITTER: @samhornish

NOTEWORTHY: Back in a full-time ride Cup ride for the first time since 2010.

___

No. 2 Ford, Penske Racing

DRIVER: Brad Keselowski

BORN: Feb. 12, 1984

HOMETOWN: Rochester Hills, Mich.

CREW CHIEF: Paul Wolfe

SPONSOR: Miller Lite

TWITTER: @keselowski

NOTEWORTHY: A six-race winner last year, he finished third in the Daytona 500.

___

No. 47 Chevrolet, JTG Daugherty Racing

DRIVER: AJ Allmendinger

BORN: Dec. 16, 1981

HOMETOWN: Los Gatos, Calif.

CREW CHIEF: Brian Burns

SPONSOR: Kroger/USO

TWITTER:@AJDinger

NOTEWORTHY: Made the Chase for the Sprint Cup championship last season for the first time in his career.

___

No. 13 Chevrolet, Germain Racing

DRIVER: Casey Mears

BORN: March 12, 1978

HOMETOWN: Bakersfield, Calif.

CREW CHIEF: Robert "Bootie" Barker

SPONSOR: Geico

TWITTER: @CaseyMears13

NOTEWORTHY: Nephew of four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Rick Mears.

___

No. 11 Toyota, Joe Gibbs Racing

DRIVER: Denny Hamlin

BORN: Nov. 18, 1980

HOMETOWN: Chesterfield, Va.

CREW CHIEF: Dave Rogers

SPONSOR: FedEx Express

TWITTER: @dennyhamlin

NOTEWORTHY: Finished second in last year's Daytona 500.

___

No. 32 Ford, Go FAS Racing

DRIVER: Bobby Labonte

BORN: May 8, 1964

HOMETOWN: Corpus Christi, Texas

CREW CHIEF: Clinton Cram

SPONSOR: C&J Energy Services

TWITTER: @bobbylabonte

NOTEWORTHY: Ran just three races last season, but finished 15th in the Daytona 500.