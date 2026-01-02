Driver charged after crash that injured boxer Anthony Joshua, killed two friends

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The driver in a crash that injured boxer Anthony Joshua and killed two of his friends was charged with dangerous and reckless driving, police spokesperson Oluseyi Babaseyi said in a statement Friday.

The vehicle carrying Joshua, Sina Ghami and Latif "Latz" Ayodele hit a stationary truck on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, which links Ogun State to Lagos.

The defendant was charged with four counts, including dangerous driving causing death, reckless and negligent driving, driving without due care and driving without a valid national driver’s license.

Joshua, a three-time heavyweight champion, was released from a hospital Wednesday after sustaining minor injuries in the crash, which raised questions about road safety in Nigeria. The boxer was discharged after being deemed clinically fit to recover at home, authorities said.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu wrote on X that he had sent his condolences to Joshua for the loss of his friends.

"I have spoken with AJ to personally convey my condolences over the passing of his two close associates, Kevin Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami in the recent accident," he wrote in a post. "I wished him a full and speedy recovery, and prayed with him. AJ assured me he is receiving the best possible care.

"I also spoke with his mother and prayed for her. She was deeply appreciative of the call."

Joshua was considered "stable" after the crash, according to Nigerian officials. He sustained minor injuries and was otherwise "fine."

Photos showed Joshua bruised and being extricated from the vehicle he was traveling in.

"The vehicle conveying Mr. Joshua, a Lexus SUV, was involved in the accident under circumstances that are currently being investigated. Joshua, seated in the rear of the vehicle, sustained minor injuries and is receiving medical attention with another injured person," Ogun State Police said in an earlier statement.

A preliminary investigation determined that the vehicle was "traveling beyond the legally prescribed speed limit on the corridor, lost control during an overtaking maneuver, and crashed into a stationary truck" on the side of the road, according to Federal Road Safety Corps spokesperson Olusegun Ogungbemide.

Joshua recently faced Jake Paul in a boxing match, knocking him out. Paul said he was praying for Joshua.

"Life is much more important than boxing. I am praying for the lost lives, AJ and anyone impacted by today’s unfortunate accident," he wrote on X.

Joshua is the son of British Nigerian parents. He spent time at a Nigerian boarding school when he was younger but returned to Britain after his parents divorced.

Joshua is a three-time heavyweight champion. He’s held the WBA Super Heavyweight Championship, IBF Heavyweight Championship and WBO Heavyweight Championship. He lost his titles against Oleksandr Usyk in September 2021.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

