Raiders owner Mark Davis asked about nostalgia in final Oakland game, fans denounce response

The Oakland Raiders played their final game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday -- and before fans rained down boos after the team's loss, owner Mark Davis had some interesting words about leaving.

Davis’ remarks to KTVU surfaced after the Raiders fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 20-16.

The Raiders were up 16-3 at halftime but Jacksonville went on a furious comeback with a field goal in the third quarter and two touchdown passes from Gardner Minshew II in the fourth quarter.

Davis was asked whether there was any nostalgia “knowing that this is it.”

“No,” Davis said. “You know I went through this in 1982... um... and uh... no.”

Many Raiders fans were extremely unhappy after hearing Davis’ comments and exploded on Twitter.

Oakland was 6-4 as the second half of the season got underway, but Sunday’s loss to the Jaguars meant the Raiders have lost four straight games and are on the verge of falling out of playoff contention.

Oakland has lost to the New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans and the Jaguars.

The Raiders move to Las Vegas next season and are set to become the second major pro sports franchise in Sin City after the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights.