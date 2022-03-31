Expand / Collapse search
Jacksonville Jaguars
Published

Doug Pederson, Jaguars expect new signings to make immediate impact

The Jaguars entered free agency with $56 million in available cap space

By Sam Amico | OutKick
It’s been a banner offseason for the Jacksonville Jaguars when it comes to landing free agents. Just don’t expect it to be the norm.

"I don’t think you want to go into free agency signing seven guys every year," new head coach Doug Pederson told reporters. "I don’t think that’s the model."

The Jaguars entered free agency with $56 million in available cap space, more than any other team. 

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Among those signed: Guard Brandon Scherff, linebacker Foyesade Oluokun, defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi, and wide receiver Christian Kirk.

Along with those players, the Jaguars will of course still have quarterback Trevor Lawrence, as well as the No. 1 overall draft pick. Most mock draft sites have them going with Aidan Hutchinson, the defensive end from Michigan.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars throws the ball in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at TIAA Bank Field on September 19, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars throws the ball in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at TIAA Bank Field on September 19, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

In all, the Jaguars have a whopping dozen draft picks. But rookies can take some to adjust to the pro game. Free agents, on the other hand, can offer immediate assistance.

Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson watches from the sideline during the first half of the team's NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Jan. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. 

Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson watches from the sideline during the first half of the team's NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Jan. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia.  (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

"And now we have the draft coming up that can also help with 12 draft picks to bring in more talent, depth and competition," Pederson said. "But the guys we signed will be impact players, you know, right away."