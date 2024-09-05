Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas City Chiefs

Donna Kelce shows off message son Travis wrote on her jersey before first game

Travis Kelce enters his 12th season in the NFL as the Chiefs chase a third straight Super Bowl

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for September 5 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for September 5

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Donna Kelce has always shown up in style for Kansas City Chiefs games for her son, star tight end Travis Kelce. 

Before the Chiefs took on the Baltimore Ravens in Thursday night's NFL season opener, "Mama Kelce" showed off the No. 87 Chiefs jersey she’s wearing at Arrowhead Stadium that had a special message from her son. 

"Love you Mommy!" the message on the back of the jersey said with her son’s signature.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Travis Kelce looks on

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on the field after a game against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.  (Denny Medley/USA Today Sports)

Donna was also wearing a custom denim jacket featuring her last name over the jersey. 

It’s Travis' 12th season in the NFL, all with the Chiefs. His older brother, Jason Kelce, retired as a Philadelphia Eagle in the offseason. 

TAYLOR SWIFT ARRIVES FOR CHIEFS-RAVENS WEEK 1 OPENER

Donna became the first mother to have two sons play in the same Super Bowl when the Chiefs and Eagles faced off in the 2023 Super Bowl and Kansas City came out victorious. 

For that game, Donna wore a custom Chiefs-Eagles jersey with both of her son’s colors and numbers, which now has a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame along with her custom Chiefs and Eagles sneakers. 

Donna Kelce in the box

Ed and Donna Kelce in their suite before the 2024 Super Bowl between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Donna was spotted in stadium luxury suites with her son’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, throughout the 2023 season, and that’s expected to continue as the Chiefs go for their third straight Super Bowl, a feat no team has ever accomplished. 

Travis is coming off a mediocre regular season by his standards. He didn’t accumulate at least 1,000 receiving yards for the first time since 2015. He caught 93 passes for 984 yards with five touchdowns. 

But all that matters was the hardware at the end of the season. And Travis was a big reason the Chiefs got into the Super Bowl after his contributions against the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens in the postseason.

Donna Kelce on the field

Donna and Jason Kelce stand on the field after the Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As Travis chases history, Donna will be in the stands rooting him on, and doing so in style. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.