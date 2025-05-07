Donna Kelce has advice for high schoolers in college selection process: 'Go as far away as they possibly can'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Donna Kelce had some advice for high school kids who are deciding where to go to college.

Kelce, mother to Jason and Travis Kelce, who both went to the University of Cincinnati, said kids should go to college far away from their hometown.

"I think people should go as far away as they possibly can, that’s my viewpoint. I think that you grow more when you are away from people that are with you all the time," Donna said during a recent appearance on "New Heights."

"I think that if you are going to do the same thing and go to a college and have the same friends around you, you are never going to have any growth. You are never going to be able to be on your own and try to figure things out on your own. You are always going to have somebody there besides you to help you through all those decisions."

"But when you go to college you are totally, usually, totally on your own. And you do not have anyone there, you just kind of fail and then you win, you know what I mean. Sometimes you have little setbacks, there is adversity, you have to work through it."

Kelce said those who decide not to go to college should also move far from home.

"That’s why I don’t think it’s a good idea for being at home when you are going to college or being close."

Travis Kelce said the college selection process should be a selfish one, and not a choice you make for others.

"College is a decision you have to make for yourself. It is a selfish decision that you have to make for the future of whatever career or lane that you want to take in life," Travis said.

"Nobody should go to a school to follow somebody else other than how I went to Cincinnati to go there because of Jason. I don’t think anybody should go to college to follow somebody else. I think they should go there for the values that they see are going to be best fitting for them."

Jason Kelce echoed Travis’ sentiment about the college selection process being about the student, and no one else.

"You go to college to learn and get a degree, you don’t go to college so you can be with other people. Like that’s not why you go to college. If you want to do that just don’t go to college and live wherever that person’s (living), that’s not the reason you choose to go to college."

Jason and Travis did not take their mother's advice, as they grew up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, and went to college in Cincinnati. While they remained in Ohio, Cleveland Heights and Cincinnati are at opposite ends of the state, a four-hour drive away from each other.

