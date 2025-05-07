Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend makes clear statement on what she wants to be known for

Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce dated before the NFL star's romance with Taylor Swift

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Kayla Nicole is looking to break away from the shadow of a past relationship with a famous football star and demanded that haters "move on" from her own past.

Nicole dated Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, before he started his romance with pop star Taylor Swift. She’s previously addressed the alleged "hate" she’s received from Swift’s fans and rooted against the Chiefs during their playoff run to Super Bowl LIX.

Kayla Nicole poses

Kayla Nicole arrives at the Los Angeles premiere Of Netflix's "Starting 5" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on Sept. 23, 2024.  (Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

She appeared on the "Second Wind" podcast and admitted she was thinking naively about opening up about herself to listeners or her followers. She lamented headlines being picked up over her talking about her high-profile relationship with an NFL superstar despite wanting to only discuss wellness and therapy.

"You sit down and you do an hour-long interview with someone and the headline is maybe a one sentence that you said of, 'Yeah, I was heartbroken and devastated because I went through a breakup and that's the headline,’" she said.

Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole attend Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards on July 19, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. (Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

"Like, 'So-and-so’s ex is devastated still and she's sad and she's depressed. It's like, ‘Damn, girl, did you listen to anything?’ I am human and I take it with a grain of salt now. One day they're going to have to stop calling me someone’s ex."

She made clear that she wants the media to report on only her and the things she’s done and not who she’s in a relationship with.

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole arrive for the ESPYs at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, July 18, 2018. (Kirby Lee-USA Today Sports)

Nicole is an on-air sports journalist who has hosted gigs for ESPN while also being a fashion influencer who has done work for several brands. She has worked with Crocs, Revolve and Savage X Fenty, among others. 

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.