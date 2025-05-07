Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend makes clear statement on what she wants to be known for

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kayla Nicole is looking to break away from the shadow of a past relationship with a famous football star and demanded that haters "move on" from her own past.

Nicole dated Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, before he started his romance with pop star Taylor Swift. She’s previously addressed the alleged "hate" she’s received from Swift’s fans and rooted against the Chiefs during their playoff run to Super Bowl LIX.

She appeared on the "Second Wind" podcast and admitted she was thinking naively about opening up about herself to listeners or her followers. She lamented headlines being picked up over her talking about her high-profile relationship with an NFL superstar despite wanting to only discuss wellness and therapy.

"You sit down and you do an hour-long interview with someone and the headline is maybe a one sentence that you said of, 'Yeah, I was heartbroken and devastated because I went through a breakup and that's the headline,’" she said.

"Like, 'So-and-so’s ex is devastated still and she's sad and she's depressed. It's like, ‘Damn, girl, did you listen to anything?’ I am human and I take it with a grain of salt now. One day they're going to have to stop calling me someone’s ex."

She made clear that she wants the media to report on only her and the things she’s done and not who she’s in a relationship with.

Nicole is an on-air sports journalist who has hosted gigs for ESPN while also being a fashion influencer who has done work for several brands. She has worked with Crocs, Revolve and Savage X Fenty, among others.