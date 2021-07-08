Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Miami Marlins
Published

Don Mattingly agrees to manage Miami Marlins in 2022

Mattingly and the club agreed to the mutual option in his contract that allows him to manage next season

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly will return for a seventh season in 2022, general manager Kim Ng said Thursday afternoon during the team’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Mattingly and the club agreed to the mutual option in his contract that allows him to manage next season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"There was a deadline in the contract by which we had to make our feelings known, and that was coming up real soon," Ng said, "We just decided to make sure to get it done. A little bit early but, nonetheless, we wanted to make sure to tell you guys."

The Marlins ended a 17-year playoff drought when they reached the postseason in 2020. That accomplishment earned Mattingly NL Manager of the Year honors.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Miami is currently last in the NL East but has won the first three games of a four-game series against the World Series champion Dodgers.