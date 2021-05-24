Dominican Republic baseball player assaults umpire with bat, gets arrested: report

A Dominican Republic baseball player violently attacked an umpire with his bat and helmet after he appeared to be ejected from the game, and a video of the incident surfaced on social media on Monday.

MLB reporter Héctor Gómez reported that Elvis Lebron went after the umpire during a tournament game on Sunday.

Lebron apparently disagreed with the umpire over balls and strikes, and that’s what led to the malicious attack on the man behind home plate.

In the video, Lebron had an exchange with the umpire and it appeared their conversation escalated, which ultimately led to Lebron’s ejection from the game.

Instead of exiting the field in a normal manner, Lebron decided to charge at the umpire. The video shows Lebron pushing the umpire in the face with one hand, and he swung the bat at him with his other hand.

The alleged assault caused the umpire to fall to the ground, but it appeared Lebron was just getting started.

He ripped off his helmet and chucked it at the umpire, and then once again chased him with his bat. Players and coaches from both teams immediately cleared the benches and broke up what could have been much worse than it actually was.

Gómez reported that Lebron was eventually arrested by local police. The umpire, on the other hand, was taken to the hospital shortly after to get checked out, according to the report.

Lebron reportedly had ties to the Chicago Cubs, but after the incident went viral on the internet, the organization broke its relationship with the player, according to Gómez.