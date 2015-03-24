Dominant Oklahoma defense ready for Tennessee

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Oklahoma believes its defense is ready for its first major challenge.

In their season-opening win against Louisiana Tech, the Sooners allowed just three points in the first half — and those came with 4 seconds left in the second quarter. On Saturday, the Sooners shut Tulsa out before the break and allowed just 95 yards.

The fourth-ranked Sooners have outscored their opponents a combined 62-3 in the first 30 minutes of their two dominant wins and will seek similar productivity when they host Tennessee on Saturday.

The Sooners allowed Tulsa to march 75 yards down the field to start the second half, but the Golden Hurricane didn't score again. Oklahoma linebacker Geneo Grissom intercepted Dane Evans in the third quarter and returned it 38 yards for a touchdown.