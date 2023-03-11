Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill wins 60-meter track event at Masters Indoor Championships

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is nicknamed "Cheetah" for a reason.

Hill competed in the USA Track and Field Masters Indoor Championships in Louisville, Kentucky, Saturday, running in the 60-meter race.

Hill, competing in his first race since 2014, smoked the field, winning with a time of 6.7 seconds.

"All levels of ability are welcomed and encouraged to participate" in USATF Masters events, according to the organization.

Hill’s time puts him outside this year’s top 200 men in the event, according to NBC Sports.

"Never racing again had me out there looking wild," Hill posted to his Twitter account after the race.

Hill is widely regarded as the fastest player in the NFL, and the seven-time Pro Bowler ran track and field in high school and during his one year at Oklahoma State University.

In high school, Hill won two state championships and was named an All-American in 2012, according to ESPN.

Hill is coming off of a tremendous season with the Dolphins, his first in Miami after being traded by the Kansas City Chiefs prior to the 2022 NFL season.

Paired with Jaylen Waddle, Hill had a career-high 119 receptions for 1,710 yards as Miami made the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

"Him in particular, his personality, he's one of one," Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said during the season, according to ESPN. "And I think it speaks to how he plays the game. He's a shorter player that doesn't play small, and that is his edge. I've had players that have been similar in that manner, just not to that level. But the thing that people really don't realize that is so cool about him is he's also very, very accountable.

"He's one of the first people that I can show in team meetings and say, 'Hey, this isn't to our standard,' or 'This isn't right,' because 10 times out of 10, ever since we started with him here, when I do that, the next day in the team meeting, I get to show him correcting the mistake."