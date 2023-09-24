Dolphins' Tyreek Hill breaks away for 54-yard touchdown, celebrates in stands with fans

Defenses facing off against the Miami Dolphins should probably have someone covering wide receiver Tyreek Hill at all times.

In the first 1:23 of the Dolphins’ game against the Denver Broncos, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa found a streaking Hill coming across the middle of the field. Hill caught the pass and only had one defender to beat before he reached the end zone.

It almost felt too easy.

The 54-yard touchdown pass gave Miami an early 7-0 lead with 13:37 to go in the first quarter. Once he crossed the goal line, Hill jumped into the stands and celebrated the score with the fans at Hard Rock Stadium.

The seven-time Pro Bowler came into the game with the NFL lead in touchdown catches with three. It didn’t take much time for him to pick up his fourth.

Tagovailoa entered the game leading in passing yards with 715. He said he knew he had to make sure he got the ball out quickly when facing the ferocious Broncos defense.

"I think that should tell you all you should know with the guys we have up front," Tagovailoa said earlier in the week. "And guys are buying into new techniques, new fundamentals with how they’re getting off the ball, so having Tyreek (Hill), having (Jaylen) Waddle, having fast guys also helps me get the ball out quicker to be able to distribute that and throw off timing for the rushers as well."

Waddle was later ruled out of the game with a concussion.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.