Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa talks parents' concerns for his health following scary concussion

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa admitted before the team’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers that his parents were concerned for his health following the concussion he received a few weeks ago.

Tagovailoa started Sunday’s game against the Steelers – his first game since the head injury against the Cincinnati Bengals. He talked to NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor beforehand and was asked about his parents and their concerns.

"It was a little tough for my parents," he told Taylor. "That was their biggest concern prior to the injury and then things in the hospital and then after that and then going through the interview process, going to see second opinion doctors. But for me, I love football. I just love it. I love the feeling that it brings. I love that football can help change peoples’ lives. I just missed it. I just missed it, missed playing."

Tagovailoa said he would not try to be the "superhero" anymore.

"Thinking of the longevity of me playing, get the ball out. If I’m getting sacked, just fall down, don’t try to be a superhero," he said. "That’s something that has been wired in me, to always try to make something happen, but sometimes the smartest play or the best play is to throw the ball away and just punt the ball."

According to Pro Football Talk, NBC broadcaster Cris Collinsworth said during the broadcast that during a production meeting the quarterback was asked whether his parents were good with him playing again.

Collinsworth said Tagovailoa replied, "I don’t know."

Tagovailoa helped the team to a 16-10 victory over the Steelers. He was 21-for-35 with 261 passing yards and a touchdown pass to Raheem Mostert. He avoided getting sacked and had 15 yards rushing.