Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa on dealing with Buffalo's expected cold weather: 'It snows in Alabama'

It’s that time of year again in Buffalo when massive amounts of snow fall from the sky, but for those who live there it’s commonplace. For visitors like the Miami Dolphins, who are used to the warm weather and sunshine, it could be a shock.

But Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa isn’t worried that Buffalo is expected to see a cold and snow-filled game Sunday.

The elements won’t affect him, he insists.

"Could be snowing, could rain, I don’t know," Tagovailoa said. "It’s a mindset thing, really, and if I’m too focused and worried about — ‘Is it too cold? Can I grab the ball or not?’ — then I’m focused on the wrong things, and it’ll be hard to play that way."

Snowy conditions in football do change things drastically. Miami, especially, is a team that likes to run play-action passes and throws more often than it runs the ball. Buffalo is similar.

Running the ball becomes more effective in these conditions. Though both offenses rely heavily on their passing game, the Bills have been through these type of bad conditions in the past. The Dolphins — not so much.

But Tagovailoa, a native of Hawaii, said he did encounter snow once during his time at the University of Alabama.

"It snowed in Alabama my first year," he recalled. "So it snows in Alabama, guys. People don’t know that."

Tagovailoa also said he visited his younger brother Taulia Tagovailoa at Maryland, where Taulia plays quarterback, last winter for some outdoor workouts in cold temperatures.

And he’s not the only one who believes the cold is simply a mindset. Head coach Mike McDaniel had a bit of fun at the Dolphins’ practice facility, wearing a shirt that said "I wish it was colder" in preparation for this weekend's game.

The Dolphins also dropped their air conditioning in their practice facility as low as it could go. While that wasn’t even remotely close to how it will feel in Buffalo, it’s much colder than the high-70s, low-80s weather in Miami.

Snow in Maryland and Alabama doesn’t compare to Buffalo, which Bills fans will tell anyone. It will be a challenge for Tua and the Dolphins to get their explosive plays off with deep passes downfield.

The National Weather Service is saying up to 9 inches of snow will fall in the Buffalo area this weekend.

There are also AFC East implications for this game. The Bills lead the division by two games at 10-3 over the 8-5 Dolphins. Miami has lost its last two games, while Buffalo is riding a four-game win streak.