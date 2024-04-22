Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa credits younger brother for being 'support system,' offers him NFL Draft advice

Tua Tagovailoa’s brother may be able to hear his name get called this week in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Taulia Tagovailoa entered the draft after four years with the Maryland Terrapins. He had 11,356 yards and 77 touchdown passes in that time. He transferred to the Big Ten Conference school after he spent one season at Alabama with the future Miami Dolphins star.

The Tagovailoa brothers partnered with Rocket Mortgage for its Dreammate campaign, which celebrates those who have helped make a dream come true. The Dolphins quarterback credited his younger brother with being the "support system" he needs.

"I would say, for me and my brother’s relationship, especially now as we’re older and as he’s sort of stepping into the territory that I’m in or at least having that opportunity while he’s been in college and I’ve been in the NFL, really the support that he gives me has really just been like, in a way, one of my No. 1 fans, one of my number one cheerleaders or hype guys if you will," he told Fox News Digital.

"It’s been a lot of, he calls me after a game just to tell me how good this way, how good that was. And really, he never has anything flawed to say to me about my performances – whether we win, whether we lose, whether I throw four picks, whether I throw four touchdowns. It’s always positive things.

"And that’s sort of how my brother supports me in a way. And vice versa,. I’m the opposite with my brother. I’ll tell him the things he’s done great, and then also things that I think he could improve on."

Tua Tagovailoa was the No. 5 pick of the 2020 draft. He was taken after Joe Burrow, Chase Young, Jeff Okudah and Andrew Thomas. He was selected just ahead of Justin Herbert.

However, the 2020 draft process and the 2024 draft process is much different and both Tua and his brother Taulia are in different positions entering the event. Taulia may be a late-round selection or might even sign as an undrafted free agent.

"My advice to brother is, dude, the right team is going to pick you," the current NFL star told Fox News Digital. "You just be yourself. If you know this team doesn’t see fit, like, that’s not the right team for you. The right team will find you. The right team will pick you and you will go to the team that best fits your personality, your play style and they wouldn’t pick you if that didn’t intertwine with one another because they already know you’re a good football player.

"That’s sort of my advice. Everything will take of itself. The process is tough as it is. It’s a long road ahead if he does get chosen. We talked through that because once you get into the NFL, you have OTAs, rookie minicamp, then you have a mini minicamp with the team. Your only break is going to be that second week, third week of June until you report from July. And it’s a long road until your next time being off. There’s just a lot of things that he doesn’t know that I do share with him and we just dialog with each other about."

The NFL Draft begins Thursday and runs through Saturday.