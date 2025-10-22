Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa cites height as one reason for Jaylen Waddle's lack of targets in latest loss

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

There are a lot of questions that need answering for the 1-6 Miami Dolphins, but one of them was why Jaylen Waddle, the Dolphins’ top receiver without Tyreek Hill on the field for the remainder of the season, didn’t see much action in Sunday’s blowout loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has an answer, and it’s likely Dolphins fans don’t want to hear it.

"I think with that, some of it has to do with being able to see guys, with their guys also up front and our guys," Tagovailoa told reporters Tuesday.

"I’m not the tallest guy in the back there either. So, being able to see, and then sometimes when that happens, you don’t want to just throw it blindly, and you gotta progress. So, I think that has some merit to reasons as to why that happened for Waddle."

It's no secret Tagovailoa, listed at 6-foot-1, isn’t the tallest quarterback in the NFL. But it’s another thing to admit he isn’t able to see his receivers during plays.

It may be true, but obviously having sight of your offensive weapons is key for any quarterback. Nonetheless, Tagovailoa targeted Waddle, who stands at 5-foot-10, just four times in the 31-6 beatdown on the road. He caught just one pass for 15 yards.

Waddle hasn’t had this few targets or catches in a single game since Week 14 against the Houston Texans last season. In that game, Waddle didn’t have one catch and was only targeted twice, though he suffered a knee injury.

But Tagovailoa was struggling all day for the Dolphins, and the Browns’ defense intercepted three passes and limited Tagovailoa to 12 completed passes for 100 yards in the loss.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel had Tagovailoa working with his teammates like a well-oiled machine, but this season has proved hard to get that same timing on each week.

McDaniel noted on Tuesday that he and Tagovailoa had an hour-and-a-half meeting the day prior, which he called "great."

"I think there’s zero uncertainty with Tua on my conviction in him and my belief in him," McDaniel told reporters. "We’re both very eager to do better at our jobs, and we’re both very committed and trusting of each other to respond to what is necessary for the team to do better."

The 27-year-old quarterback leads the NFL in interceptions this season with 10 compared to 11 touchdown passes. He has thrown for 1,313 yards with a 67.8% completion rate.

