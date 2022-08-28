Dolphins executive Jason Jenkins, 47, dies unexpectedly, team says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jason Jenkins, the Miami Dolphins’ senior vice president of communications and community affairs, died suddenly on Saturday, the team announced. He was 47.

The Dolphins announced his death during the team’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He joined the organization in 2009 after spending about seven years with the San Francisco 49ers, and previously worked at Southern, Lehigh and his alma mater Texas Tech. Jenkins was also instrumental in the hosting of a Formula One grand prix at Hard Rock Stadium earlier this year.

"Our hearts are broken and grieving the loss of a man who was a dear friend and beloved by so many people," said Tom Garfinkel, the Dolphins’ vice chairman, president and CEO. "Jason faithfully served the Dolphins organization for 14 years, was a beacon in the community, a trailblazer and champion for others, and above all, treated people with a kindness and dignity that left a lasting mark on everyone he met. Our deepest condolences and our unwavering support go out to his wife, Elizabeth, and his three children."

Miami team owner Stephen Ross said he was "heartbroken."

"Jason Jenkins was an icon in the Miami community, and above all a kind and incredible family man," Ross said.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel was emotional following the team’s game.

"This was a healthy, healthy guy that just brought it every day. ... Just full of life," McDaniel said. "That's the hardest part. There's just no words to describe. He has a great family. His wife's awesome, and his children. It's tough. It's a tough one to swallow. He will be missed. He will not be forgotten, I can tell you that much."

Jenkins’ cause of death was not made known.

His family requested privacy at the time. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth, and three children.

Jenkins served on many boards in South Florida, including the Anti-Defamation League Florida, Breakthrough Miami, Dolphins Challenge Cancer, Pro Sports Assembly, Urban League of Broward County, Women of Tomorrow, and YWCA Miami.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.