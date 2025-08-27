Dolphins GM Chris Grier says fans threatened his family in string of vile emails after team's lackluster year

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Miami Dolphins finished last season with an 8-9 record and failed to qualify for the NFL playoffs. The disappointing year sparked ire from some of the Dolphins' faithful.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier spoke to the media on Wednesday, the day after trimming the team’s roster to 53 by the league’s deadline. Grier spoke about the general structure of the roster entering the 2025 campaign and also touched on the status of specific players as Week 1 draws closer.

But the media session took a turn when Grier revealed fan angst had resulted in emails targeting his children.

"If I'm out, people have always been respectful and nice, and they just say ‘Hey, keep going. Appreciate you.’ The guys to my face have been nice. I know there's people that are upset… (but) that's any job," Grier said.

Grier acknowledged the angst that last season's ending sparked.

"And if I was comfortable and saying I felt what things are, then I’m an a--h--- …because I'm not being realistic about where we are as a team and where things are going …after last season. I’m frustrated like [them] that we didn’t win enough games last year. I understand that, I don’t take things personally. When I'm out, people have generally been very positive and stuff to me."

"I've gotten some colorful emails from a couple of people.....[one] hoping my kids die of cancer," Grier said. "That’s a fun one. That’s why I don’t take things very personal or real because other people have other issues and stuff in life."

Grier was elevated to the Dolphins' general manager post in 2016. He joined the franchise as a scout in 2000.

As it relates to pressing roster matters, Grier confirmed that cornerback Cam Smith will start the regular season on the non-football injury list. Smith appeared in six games during the 2024 season.

Grier gave a positive update on running back De’Von Achane’s availability for the season opener against the Indianapolis Colts. Achane has recently been contending with a calf injury.

"All indications for us is that Achane will be ready Week 1 to go," Grier told reporters on Wednesday.

