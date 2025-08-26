Ex-NFL star Jay Cutler gets 4 days of jail time as part of DUI plea deal in Tennessee court

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler accepted a plea deal on Tuesday after being arrested for DUI last fall.

Cutler pleaded guilty to one charge of driving under the influence in a Tennessee courtroom, according to WSMV. The deal dismisses a weapon possession charge, though he must forfeit his gun.

Cutler must also spend four days in jail, which he will serve next month, and pay a $350 fine.

He was arrested after allegedly hitting the back of another vehicle last October in Franklin, Tennessee. Officers on the scene said he was slurring his speech, and the ex-NFL quarterback refused to participate in field sobriety tests. A blood sample was later taken at a local hospital under a warrant.

Authorities found a rifle and a loaded pistol in the center console of Cutler’s truck.

He was originally charged with DUI, failure to exercise due care to avoid a collision, implied consent and possession of a handgun while under the influence. Those charges, aside from DUI, were all dismissed under the plea deal.

After serving his four days in jail, Cutler must attend a DUI safety class and will be on unsupervised probation for one year. His driver’s license has also been revoked.

Cutler was the 11th overall pick of the 2006 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos after starring at Vanderbilt.

He played 37 games for the Broncos from 2006-08 before moving on to the Chicago Bears, where he spent the majority of his 12-year NFL career.

He threw for 23,443 yards and 154 touchdowns over 102 regular-season games with Chicago. The Bears reached the playoffs only once under his leadership, in 2010.

Cutler finished his NFL career with 35,133 passing yards and 160 touchdowns over 153 games, including his final season in 2017 with the Miami Dolphins.

