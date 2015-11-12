Dolphins-Eagles Capsule

MIAMI (3-5) at PHILADELPHIA (4-4)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE - Eagles by 5 1/2

RECORD VS SPREAD - Dolphins 3-5, Eagles 4-4

SERIES RECORD - Dolphins lead 7-6

LAST MEETING -Eagles beat Dolphins 26-10, Dec. 11, 2011

LAST WEEK - Dolphins lost to Bills 33-17; Eagles beat Cowboys 33-27, OT

AP PRO32 RANKING - Dolphins 20, Eagles No. 12

DOLPHINS OFFENSE - OVERALL (13), RUSH (19), PASS (13)

DOLPHINS DEFENSE - OVERALL (25), RUSH (31), PASS (16)

EAGLES OFFENSE - OVERALL (10), RUSH (10), PASS (18)

EAGLES DEFENSE - OVERALL (19), RUSH (21), PASS (20)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Eagles have won last three meetings. ... Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill has completed 109 of 151 (72.2 percent) for 1,106 yards with eight TDs and two INTs for 104.9 rating in last four games vs. NFC. ... RB Lamar Miller has six TDs in last four games. He had career highs in catches (7) and yards receiving (97) last week vs. Buffalo. ...WR Jarvis Landry had season-high 11 catches for 69 yards last week. ... CB Brent Grimes has 11 INTs since 2013. ... S Reshad Jones leads team with 74 tackles. Miami has fewest penalties in NFL since 2013. ... Eagles QB Sam Bradford has won last four starts vs. AFC. Has seven TDs and no INTs in last three vs. AFC. ... RB DeMarco Murray has rushed for 567 yards and six TDs in last six vs. AFC. ... LB Brandon Graham had two sacks and two forced fumbles last week. .... DE Fletcher Cox has four sacks, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in last two home games. ... LB Connor Barwin has four sacks in past three games vs. AFC. ... Fantasy Tip: Eagles WR Jordan Matthews is coming off best game and appears to have overcome drops that plagued him in first half.

---

