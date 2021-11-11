Expand / Collapse search
Dolphins' defense stymies Ravens in upset victory while Tua Tagovailoa delivers in pinch

The Dolphins pick up their third win of the 2021 season

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Tua Tagovailoa was thrust into Thursday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens early in the second half and put the finishing touches on an upset with a quarterback sneak to seal the Miami Dolphins’ third win of the season.

Tagovailoa finished 8-for-13 with 158 passing yards and a rushing touchdown in the 22-10 victory. He was originally on the bench to start the game but came in when Jacoby Brissett went down with a knee injury. Brissett was going to come back into the game but Brian Flores told him to stay on the sideline.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) aims a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) aims a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Miami got a lot of help from their defense as well in the second half.

Xavien Howard returned a fumble 49 yards for a Dolphins score and a Tagovailoa two-point conversion attempt was completed to put Miami up 15-3 with 11:40 to play in the game.

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) runs with the ball for a touchdown after recovering a fumble by Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) runs with the ball for a touchdown after recovering a fumble by Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Justin Coleman would later intercept Lamar Jackson on the Ravens’ final drive. Rookie Jevon Holland also had an incredible game. He had five tackles, a sack, one tackle for a loss and two passes defended.

The Ravens came in with a high-powered offense led by Jackson and the rushing attack. The team was averaging an NFL-leading 161.6 rushing yards per game and were second in total rushing yards with 1,293. The team also came in as a leading favorite to finish atop the AFC but were somehow stymied by a Dolphins team that came into the game with a bunch of question marks on both sides of the ball.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) walks with a towel on his head during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) walks with a towel on his head during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The Ravens had 304 yards of total offense, including only 94 rushing yards.

Jackson finished 26-for-43 with 238 passing yards, a touchdown pass and the pick. He led the team with 39 yards on the ground on nine carries.

Rashod Bateman had six catches for 80 yards. Mark Andrews had six catches for 63 yards.

Miami improved to 3-7 with the win and Baltimore fell to 6-3.

