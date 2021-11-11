Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Miami Dolphins
Published

Dolphins lineman Robert Hunt impresses with incredible touchdown, but it doesn't count

NFL fans watching Dolphins-Ravens were hype over the play

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Robert Hunt may have made the play of the year – but it didn’t count.

With the Dolphins driving early in the fourth quarter, Tua Tagovailoa dropped back to pass as the Baltimore Ravens’ pass rushers were coming toward him. It appeared the team was setting up for a screen and Tagovailoa was trying to throw the ball to his running back.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Robert Hunt #68 of the Miami Dolphins stretches prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Robert Hunt #68 of the Miami Dolphins stretches prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Somehow, Hunt got in the middle of the play and caught the ball. He would avoid a would-be tackler and dive into the end zone. He got up-ended and appeared to put the ball across the goal line with what would have been a touchdown for the Dolphins.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - OCTOBER 24: Miami Dolphins guard Robert Hunt (68) during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Miami Dolphins on October 24, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fl.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - OCTOBER 24: Miami Dolphins guard Robert Hunt (68) during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Miami Dolphins on October 24, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fl. (David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

However, the guard didn’t report in as an eligible receiver and a penalty was called on the Dolphins. The touchdown was erased and Miami would eventually settle for a field goal on the drive.

DOLPHINS' JACOBY BRISSETT SCREAMS IN PAIN AFTER SUFFERING KNEE INJURY, BENCHED FOR TUA TAGOVAILOA

But Hunt’s nice moves didn’t go unnoticed.

His play lit up social media as some fans call the play a piece of art while others were confused about what the heck was happening.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 21: Robert Hunt #68 of the Miami Dolphins laughs against the Atlanta Falcons during a preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium on August 21, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. 

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - AUGUST 21: Robert Hunt #68 of the Miami Dolphins laughs against the Atlanta Falcons during a preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium on August 21, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.  (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hunt was a second-round pick of the Dolphins in 2020. He played Louisiana before deciding to turn pro. He’s started in each of Miami’s 10 games this season and played in 16 in 2020, starting 11 of them.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com