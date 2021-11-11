Dolphins lineman Robert Hunt impresses with incredible touchdown, but it doesn't count

Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Robert Hunt may have made the play of the year – but it didn’t count.

With the Dolphins driving early in the fourth quarter, Tua Tagovailoa dropped back to pass as the Baltimore Ravens’ pass rushers were coming toward him. It appeared the team was setting up for a screen and Tagovailoa was trying to throw the ball to his running back.

Somehow, Hunt got in the middle of the play and caught the ball. He would avoid a would-be tackler and dive into the end zone. He got up-ended and appeared to put the ball across the goal line with what would have been a touchdown for the Dolphins.

However, the guard didn’t report in as an eligible receiver and a penalty was called on the Dolphins. The touchdown was erased and Miami would eventually settle for a field goal on the drive.

But Hunt’s nice moves didn’t go unnoticed.

His play lit up social media as some fans call the play a piece of art while others were confused about what the heck was happening.

Hunt was a second-round pick of the Dolphins in 2020. He played Louisiana before deciding to turn pro. He’s started in each of Miami’s 10 games this season and played in 16 in 2020, starting 11 of them.