Dodgers' Freddie Freeman wins World Series MVP with historic performance vs Yankees

Colin Cowherd lists off the top 10 best players in this year's World Series, including Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, and more.
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman won the 2024 World Series MVP with a performance that included four home runs, which extended a streak of six straight World Series games with a home run, dating back to his 2021 run with the Atlanta Braves.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) reacts after making the final out during the top of the third inning against the New York Yankees in game four of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. (Brad Penner-Imagn Images)
His walk-off grand slam in the 10th inning of Game 1 against the Yankees was the first walk-off grand slam in World Series history.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) reacts after hitting a RBI single against the New York Yankees in the fifth inning during game four of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. (Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images)
Freeman didn't hit a home run in the Dodgers' 7-6 Game 5 win, but came up with a huge base hit to extend a five-run fifth inning, in which Los Angeles erased a 5-0 Yankees lead.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman, center, left, celebrates at home plate after hitting a game-winning grand slam against the New York Yankees during the 10th inning in Game 1 of the baseball World Series, Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Freeman gets his second World Series ring and his first World Series MVP. He has helped lead the Dodgers to the World Series after joining the team in March 2022 after making the decision to leave Atlanta.
The Dodgers won the World Series in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, but this is their first title in a full season since 1988.
Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.
Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.