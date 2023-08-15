Expand / Collapse search
Mookie Betts

Dodgers fan delivers on promise to Mookie Betts after star outfielder crushes home run

Giuseppe Mancuso named his daughter Francesca Mookie Mancuso

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
Seven-time MLB All-Star Mookie Betts is one of the most popular players on the Dodgers' roster, and a fan enjoyed a special moment with Betts during a recent game.

On Tuesday, the Dodgers superstar outfielder took to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, to detail the friendly wager he made with a fan sitting in the first row behind home plate at the game.

If Betts hit a home run during his plate appearance, the fan said, he would give his newborn daughter the middle name "Mookie." 

Betts described the interaction as "one of the coolest moments."

Mookie Betts after hitting a double

Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after hitting a double during the eighth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field July 21, 2023, in Arlington, Texas.  (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Betts stepped up to the plate and crushed a home run.

Mancuso later took to social media to share a birth certificate that said, "Francesca Mookie Mancuso."

"Something pretty neat happened, and I wanted to share a story. So, back a couple of weeks ago, I was on deck and this guy started talking to me, and he said, 'Mook, if you hit a home run, I'll name my daughter her middle name Mookie," Betts recalled in a video posted to social media.

The two-time World Series champion added that he initially tried to discourage Mancuso from making the bet.

"I turned around and told him, ‘No, don’t do that, man,’" Betts said. "‘Your wife wouldn’t like that.’"

Mookie Betts plays second base

Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers plays second base against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards July 17, 2023, in Baltimore. (G Fiume/Getty Images)

It only took four pitches from Oakland Athletics pitcher Hogan Harris for Betts to crush a 436-foot home run to left-center field. 

It was the longest home run Betts had hit in a Dodgers uniform, and it was the fifth longest of his MLB career.

Mookie Betts runs

Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium June 14, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

And once Betts hit the home run, the Mancuso family was forever changed. Betts even gave Mancuso a fist bump when he rounded the bases after the homer. 

Betts said he hopes to meet Francesca one day.

"I can’t wait to meet Francesca," Betts said. "That’s going to be my girl."

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.