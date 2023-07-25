Dodgers’ Mookie Betts says he 'wanted to stay in Boston my whole career'

It’s been over three years since the Boston Red Sox traded All-Star Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Since the trade, Boston has missed the postseason two of the past three years while the Dodgers won the 2020 World Series and have arguably been the best team in the National League.

The trade was shocking then, and Betts’ recent comments won’t make the decision to move the seven-time All-Star any easier for Red Sox fans to stomach.

PHILLIES' TREA TURNER EJECTED AFTER NIGHTMARE FIFTH INNING LEADS TO BOOS FROM HOME CROWD

"If I stayed in Boston, I don’t know if I would have started and been who I am today. Boston is just a different culture, a different life there than it is in LA. And different opportunities," Betts said on a recent episode of the "Foul Territory" podcast.

"Being in LA, the move to LA has probably been … even though I wasn’t really ready for it. I know people don’t believe it, but I wanted to stay in Boston my whole career. That’s where I grew up. That’s my life. I know everybody there. It was a short flight to Nashville. It was perfect."

Betts was asked if he would have signed a deal similar to the one he signed with the Dodgers — $365 million — with Boston, and the 2018 AL MVP said he "100%" would have signed with the Red Sox.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"One-hundred percent. But that didn’t happen," Betts said. "It was actually kind of a blessing in disguise. My family loves it [Los Angeles]. It’s a different way of life."

Betts signed a 12-year, $365 million contract extension with the Dodgers in July 2020.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Betts was traded along with pitcher David Price for three prospects, including outfielder Alex Verdugo, who has hit .285 in four seasons with the Red Sox.

The Red Sox are 2½ games back of the Toronto Blue Jays for the final wild-card spot in the American League, while the Dodgers are four games up on the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants in the NL West.

Betts is hitting .277 with 27 home runs through 99 games of the 2023 season.