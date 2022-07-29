Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Dodgers
Published

Dodgers clobber Rockies 13-0, take 12-game lead in NL West

The Dodgers are 19-4 in the month of July

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
The New York Yankees may get all the publicity as slugger Aaron Judge chases the 60 home run mark, but there is a team out West that is on a tear. 

The Los Angeles Dodgers, a team that has appeared in three of the last five World Series, have won 21 of their last 25 games and now hold a 12-game lead over the San Diego Padres in the National League West. 

Mookie Betts, #50, Gavin Lux, #9, Cody Bewllinger, #35, and Zach McKinstray, #8 of the Los Angeles Dodgers, celebrate their win against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on July 28, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. 

Mookie Betts, #50, Gavin Lux, #9, Cody Bewllinger, #35, and Zach McKinstray, #8 of the Los Angeles Dodgers, celebrate their win against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on July 28, 2022 in Denver, Colorado.  (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The Dodgers clobbered the Colorado Rockies 13-0 Thursday evening behind Tyler Anderson’s seven scoreless innings. 

"Tonight was just an all-around good day to be a Dodger," manager Dave Roberts said, according to the Los Angeles Times

Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner led the offensive explosion, going 3-4 with three runs scored and three RBI’s at the plate. 

Trea Turner, #6 of the Los Angeles Dodgers, scores on a fielding error against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning at Coors Field on July 28, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. 

Trea Turner, #6 of the Los Angeles Dodgers, scores on a fielding error against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning at Coors Field on July 28, 2022 in Denver, Colorado.  (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

"Since the middle of May, he's really amplified his level of play on both sides of the baseball," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said of Turner. "He's a hit collector, loves to play. On the margins, he's become an even better player than he already was."

Los Angeles jumped all over Colorado early, scoring two runs in the first and four in the second inning, chasing away Rockies starter Jose Urena after just three innings of work. 

"Behind in the count. Not too many first-pitch strikes" Rockies manager Bud Black said. "Battling 2-1, 3-1 counts a lot, and against this lineup that's tough."

As the Dodgers run away with the division, additional help is on the way. 

Starting pitcher Tyler Anderson, #31 of the Los Angeles Dodgers, throws against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning at Coors Field on July 28, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. 

Starting pitcher Tyler Anderson, #31 of the Los Angeles Dodgers, throws against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning at Coors Field on July 28, 2022 in Denver, Colorado.  (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Right-handed pitcher Dustin May made his second rehab start on Thursday as he attempts to return to the team following Tommy John surgery. May threw three scoreless innings for the Dodgers Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City. 

For the Rockies, the loss drops them to 45-55 on the season, losers of five of the seven games since returning from MLB’s All-Star break. 

The two teams continue their four-game series Friday night with the first pitch scheduled for 8:40 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.