Marlins pitcher Daniel Castano walks off field after taking line drive to head

Miami Marlins pitcher Daniel Castano was hit in the head by a 104-mph line drive against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday.

Castano, who was called up from Miami’s Triple-A affiliate for Thursday’s start, was able to leave the game under his own power. The Marlins later announced that Castano suffered a mild concussion and forehead contusion, and would be further evaluated.

The incident occurred in the bottom of the first inning at Great American Ballpark. The ball came off the bat of Reds third baseman Donovan Solano and ricocheted off Castano’s head, popping into the air before Marlins' third baseman Joey Wendle secured the ball for the second out of the inning.

Castano immediately dropped to his knees after being hit. The door to the outfield fence was opened in case the cart was needed to take Castano off of the field.

Castano has appeared in nine games for the Marlins this season , starting in six games. He has a 3.86 era in 35.0 innings with 20 strikeouts and nine walks.

Miami went on to beat the Reds, 7-6, moving to 47-52 on the season.

The Marlins entered the ninth inning down 5-4, but a solo home run by Jesus Sanchez tied the game up at 5-5 before Miami was able to score two more runs in the frame.

The win by Miami earned the Marlins a split of their four-game series against Cincinnati.