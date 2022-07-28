Expand / Collapse search
Miami Marlins
Published

Marlins pitcher Daniel Castano walks off field after taking line drive to head

The Marlins announced that Castano suffered a mild concussion

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Miami Marlins pitcher Daniel Castano was hit in the head by a 104-mph line drive against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday.  

Castano, who was called up from Miami’s Triple-A affiliate for Thursday’s start, was able to leave the game under his own power. The Marlins later announced that Castano suffered a mild concussion and forehead contusion, and would be further evaluated. 

Daniel Castano of the Miami Marlins grabs his face after being hit by a line drive while pitching in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, July 28, 2022, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Daniel Castano of the Miami Marlins grabs his face after being hit by a line drive while pitching in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, July 28, 2022, in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

The incident occurred in the bottom of the first inning at Great American Ballpark. The ball came off the bat of Reds third baseman Donovan Solano and ricocheted off Castano’s head, popping into the air before Marlins' third baseman Joey Wendle secured the ball for the second out of the inning. 

Castano immediately dropped to his knees after being hit. The door to the outfield fence was opened in case the cart was needed to take Castano off of the field. 

Castano has appeared in nine games for the Marlins this season, starting in six games. He has a 3.86 era in 35.0 innings with 20 strikeouts and nine walks. 

Daniel Castano of the Miami Marlins throws a pitch during the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, July 28, 2022, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Daniel Castano of the Miami Marlins throws a pitch during the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, July 28, 2022, in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Miami went on to beat the Reds, 7-6, moving to 47-52 on the season.

Daniel Castano of the Miami Marlins, center, walks off the field after being hit by a line drive in the head during the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, July 28, 2022, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Daniel Castano of the Miami Marlins, center, walks off the field after being hit by a line drive in the head during the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, July 28, 2022, in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

The Marlins entered the ninth inning down 5-4, but a solo home run by Jesus Sanchez tied the game up at 5-5 before Miami was able to score two more runs in the frame. 

The win by Miami earned the Marlins a split of their four-game series against Cincinnati.

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.