Dodgers blank Mets in dominant road shutout, take 2-1 lead in NLCS

The Mets will again have to fight with their backs against the wall

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for October 16

NEW YORK, NY – For the second time in three games, the Los Angeles Dodgers punched hard.

The Dodgers' offense erupted, and the New York Mets offense was dormant, as Los Angeles took home an 8-0 win to take a 2-1 lead in the National League Championship Series.

The Dodgers got on the board for a 2-0 lead in the top of the second, mostly thanks to a sloppy Mets defense that led to a pair of unearned runs by New York starter Luis Severino. New York posed a threat in the bottom of the second, but Mets slugger Francisco Lindor struck out with the bases loaded to end that threat.

Dodgers celebrate

Enrique Hernández #8 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the New York Mets during Game Three of the National League Championship Series at Citi Field on October 16, 2024 in New York City. (Elsa/Getty Images)

The teams traded zeroes on the board until the sixth inning, when Kike Hernandez belted a two-run home run into the brisk Queens night to put Los Angeles up 4-0. The Mets rallied again, but "OMG" singer Jose Iglesias grounded into a 5-4-3 double play for another rally shattered.

The Dodgers didn't need much help, but Shohei Ohtani put the icing on the cake with a long three-run home run in the eighth inning to put them up 7-0. In the ninth, Max Muncy added a solo homer to cap all scoring.

KIke Hernandez

Enrique Hernández #8 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after hitting a home run in the sixth inning against the New York Mets during Game Three of the National League Championship Series at Citi Field on October 16, 2024 in New York City.  (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Walker Buehler went just four innings of scoreless ball, and the Dodgers didn't dare let him face the lineup a third time (he also had 90 pitches). But, four relievers combined for five scoreless frames. Meanwhile, Reed Garrett and Tylor Megill combined for six earned runs in their 4.1 innings of work, with Megill being charged with four of them.

It's not unfamiliar territory for the Mets, who have had their backs against the wall plenty over the last two weeks. It's something that Mets legend Darryl Strawberry praised this year's team for, saying it's something this squad shares with his legendary 1986 team.

The Mets need to act quickly, though.

Tommy Edman and kike hernandez

Tommy Edman #25 and Enrique Hernández #8 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after Hernández hit a home run in the sixth inning against the New York Mets during Game Three of the National League Championship Series at Citi Field on October 16, 2024 in New York City.  (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Game 4 is back in Queens at 8:08 p.m. ET on Thursday, with Jose Quintana going for the Mets, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto slated to start for Los Angeles.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.