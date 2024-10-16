Expand / Collapse search
MLB Postseason

Dodgers' Dave Roberts still relishes 'beating that team across town'

Dave Roberts was on the Red Sox during their 2004 run

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos , Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts talks being back in New York for a League Championship Series after being a part of history with Boston Red Sox.

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was a part of the biggest moments in baseball history in 2004 when he helped the Boston Red Sox overcome a 3-0 deficit in the American League Championship Series to defeat the New York Yankees.

Roberts on Wednesday reflected on the moment while getting ready to lead the Dodgers in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series against the crosstown New York Mets at Citi Field.

Dave Roberts ahead of Game 3

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts talks to the media Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in New York ahead of Game 3 of the baseball NL Championship Series against the New York Mets.  (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

"It feels great," Roberts told Fox News Digital when asked about being back in New York for playoff baseball. "You live to play in October baseball, and certainly, this market is always fun. Certainly, this market is always fun. I loved beating that team across town. I think everyone on this side of town does too. It’s great. There’s really no better place. And I’d rather be no place in the world than right here in New York right now."

Roberts made a key play in that Red Sox-Yankees series that helped Boston get into the position to make the stunning run.

Dave Roberts in 2013

Oct 13, 2013; Boston, MA, USA;  Boston Red Sox former player Dave Roberts is introduced prior to throwing out the first pitch in game two of the American League Championship Series baseball game against the Detroit Tigers at Fenway Park. (Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports)

Boston beat New York in that series and went on to win the World Series, putting an end to the "Curse of the Bambino."

As manager of the Dodgers, he led the team to a World Series during the 2020 season. He has not managed in New York in the playoffs since he took over.

Dave Roberts and Walker Buehler

Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts, right, talks to pitcher Walker Buehler before Game 1 of a baseball NL Championship Series against the New York Mets, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Greg Bull)

Game 3 of the NLCS is set for 8:08 p.m. ET.

