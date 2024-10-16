Dodgers' Dave Roberts still relishes 'beating that team across town'

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was a part of the biggest moments in baseball history in 2004 when he helped the Boston Red Sox overcome a 3-0 deficit in the American League Championship Series to defeat the New York Yankees.

Roberts on Wednesday reflected on the moment while getting ready to lead the Dodgers in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series against the crosstown New York Mets at Citi Field.

"It feels great," Roberts told Fox News Digital when asked about being back in New York for playoff baseball. "You live to play in October baseball, and certainly, this market is always fun. Certainly, this market is always fun. I loved beating that team across town. I think everyone on this side of town does too. It’s great. There’s really no better place. And I’d rather be no place in the world than right here in New York right now."

Roberts made a key play in that Red Sox-Yankees series that helped Boston get into the position to make the stunning run.

Boston beat New York in that series and went on to win the World Series, putting an end to the "Curse of the Bambino."

As manager of the Dodgers, he led the team to a World Series during the 2020 season. He has not managed in New York in the playoffs since he took over.

Game 3 of the NLCS is set for 8:08 p.m. ET.