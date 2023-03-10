Expand / Collapse search
Pittsburgh Steelers
Published

Dick Haley, who helped assemble 1970s Steelers dynasty, dead at 85

Haley passed after a long battle with dementia and Parkinson’s, his family said

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Former Pittsburgh Steelers director of personnel Dick Haley, who is largely credited as the architect behind the 1970s dynasty that won four Super Bowls, has died at 85, his family announced Friday.

Haley, who played several years in the NFL as a cornerback before joining the Steelers’ front office in 1971, passed away following a long battle with dementia and Parkinson’s, his son and former Kansas City Chiefs head coach Todd Haley announced on Twitter. 

Dick Haley, former director of player personnel for the Pittsburgh Steelers, looks on from the sideline before a game between the Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Heinz Field on Sept. 28, 2014 in Pittsburgh. The Buccaneers defeated the Steelers 27-24.  

Dick Haley, former director of player personnel for the Pittsburgh Steelers, looks on from the sideline before a game between the Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Heinz Field on Sept. 28, 2014 in Pittsburgh. The Buccaneers defeated the Steelers 27-24.   (George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

"Very sorry to say, the world, the NFL and my entire family lost one of the best people I’ve ever known and my idol," Haley said on Twitter.  

"A man that gave me the best chance to succeed in this world. My father Dick Haley after [a] long fight with dementia and Parkinson’s. I love you DAD!"

Steelers President Art Rooney II also issued a statement Friday, calling Haley "an instrumental role in our unprecedented success in the 1970s."

"We lost an amazing football mind and a better man with the passing of Dick Haley. He was a valuable part of this franchise for 23 years, the first 4 of those as a player and the final 19 as a member of the Player Personnel Department," Rooney’s statement read. 

Pittsburgh Steelers Director of Player Personnel Dick Haley, left, looks at a stopwatch as he times players in the 40-yard dash as head coach Chuck Noll looks on during practice at summer training camp at St. Vincent College in July 1991 in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. 

Pittsburgh Steelers Director of Player Personnel Dick Haley, left, looks at a stopwatch as he times players in the 40-yard dash as head coach Chuck Noll looks on during practice at summer training camp at St. Vincent College in July 1991 in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.  (George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

"Dick played an instrumental role in our unprecedented success in the 1970s during the second part of his career. He developed a unique eye for talent, and he ultimately helped identify and draft many of the players that allowed us to win four Super Bowls during that decade."

"My condolences go out to the entire Haley family during this difficult time."

Pittsburgh Steelers Director of Personnel Dick Haley uses a stopwatch to time players in the 40-yard dash at summer training camp at St. Vincent College in July 1991 in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

Pittsburgh Steelers Director of Personnel Dick Haley uses a stopwatch to time players in the 40-yard dash at summer training camp at St. Vincent College in July 1991 in Latrobe, Pennsylvania. (George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

Under Haley’s tenure, the Steelers won four Super Bowls and drafted seven Hall of Fame players, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. 

Haley also served as the director of personnel for the New York Jets from 1991 to 2007.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.