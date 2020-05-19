Diamondbacks' Starling Marte says wife died of heart attack: 'It is a moment of indescribable pain'

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Starling Marte announced Monday night his wife Noelia died of a heart attack.

Marte, 31, made the announcement on Instagram. He wrote the heart-wrenching caption along with a photo of himself and Noelia at the Grand Canyon.

“Today I go through the great pain of making public the unfortunate death of my wife Noelia, due to a heart attack. It is a moment of indescribable pain. On behalf of my family, I am grateful for the expressions of esteem and solidarity in this difficult time,” Marte wrote.

According to the MLB Network, Noelia Marte was in the hospital tending to a broken ankle and was said to be awaiting surgery when she died. There were no further details about her death.

The couple was originally from the Dominican Republic. They had two boys and a girl together.

Marte played his first eight seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates before he was traded in January to the Diamondbacks.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Noelia Marte,” the Diamondbacks said in a statement. “Starling and his family are part of the D-backs' family and we will do all we can to support him and their children during this incredibly difficult time.”

The Pirates said in a statement: “The entire Pirates family extend our deepest condolences to Starling Marte and family during this terrible time. Our hearts are truly saddened by this news.”