Diamondbacks, Pennington agree to 2-year deal

The Arizona Diamondbacks and infielder Cliff Pennington officially came to terms on a two-year contract Wednesday.

The deal, which MLB.com reported to be worth a total of $5 million, had been initially agreed to last week but was contingent on Pennington passing a physical.

Pennington, who had been seeking a $2.8 million 2013 salary in arbitration, was acquired by Arizona from the Oakland Athletics in a three-team trade in October that also brought former All-Star closer Heath Bell to the Diamondbacks.

The 28-year-old switch hitter started a total of 116 games, primarily at shortstop, for the 2012 American League West champion A's and batted .215 with six home runs, 28 RBI and 15 stolen bases. Over five major league seasons -- all with Oakland -- Pennington has hit .249 with 24 homers, 162 RBI and 69 steals.

According to MLB.com, Arizona had originally offered $1.8 million to Pennington, who is expected to compete with prospect Didi Gregorius to be the team's everyday shortstop in spring training.