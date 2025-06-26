Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte receives overwhelming support after fan's cruel comments about late mother

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The sports community has rallied around Arizona Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte after a fan brought him to tears with derogatory comments about his late mother during the team’s 4-1 win over the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on Tuesday.

The fan who made the cruel comments toward Marte was ejected from the game and banned indefinitely from attending all MLB ballparks indefinitely, a source familiar with the situation confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Marte, 31, was left in tears after the fan yelled derogatory comments about his late mother, Elpidia Valdez, who died in a car crash in the Dominican Republic in 2017.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

During the Diamondbacks-White Sox game on Wednesday, the White Sox displayed a supportive message on their scoreboard during Marte’s at-bat in the first inning.

"Baseball is Family: The White Sox community supports Ketel Marte," the message said.

MLB’s official account on X also posted message in support of Marte.

FAN BANNED INDEFINITELY AFTER MAKING DEROGATORY COMMENTS ABOUT DIAMONDBACKS STAR'S LATE MOTHER: SOURCE

New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns also took to social media to express his support for Marte.

Towns, like Marte, lost his mother and can sympathize with what Marte went through. Jackie Cruz-Towns died due to complications from COVID-19 in April 2020.

MLB fans also took to social media to show their support for Marte.

The Diamondbacks won the first two games of their series against the White Sox but were unable to complete the sweep as the White Sox won 7-3 on Wednesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Marte went 0-4 in the loss but is in the midst of another outstanding season for the Diamondbacks. The two-time All-Star, in 54 games, has a .313 batting average with 15 home runs and 32 RBI.

The Diamondbacks (41-39) have an off day on Thursday and begin a three-game series with the Miami Marlins (33-45) at home on Friday, with the first pitch coming at 9:40 p.m. ET.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.