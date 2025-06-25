Fan banned indefinitely after making derogatory comments about Diamondbacks star's late mother: source

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The fan who yelled derogatory comments about Arizona Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte’s late mother during the team’s 4-1 win over the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field Tuesday is banned indefinitely from all MLB ballparks, a source confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The 22-year-old fan admitted to taunting Marte and was remorseful, according to ESPN.

Marte, 31, was left in tears after the fan yelled derogatory comments about his late mother, Elpidia Valdez, who died in a car crash in the Dominican Republic in 2017.

"We commend the White Sox for taking immediate action in removing the fan," MLB said in a statement to Fox News Digital. MLB did not comment on what the fan told Marte when asked by Fox News Digital.

The Diamondbacks played the White Sox again Wednesday, and the White Sox displayed a message on their scoreboard in support of Marte in the first inning.

"Baseball is Family: The White Sox community supports Ketel Marte," the message said.

Diamondbacks' manager Torey Lovullo consoled the tearful Marte on the mound and put his arm around him during a pitching change in the seventh inning.

"It was a terrible moment. Fans are nasty. Fans go too far," an emotional Lovullo told reporters after the game.

"I just reacted as a dad would when I went out to change pitchers," Lovullo said, according to The Arizona Republic. "I could see he was sobbing. It hurt."

Lovullo added that he told Marte he was not alone, and that the heckler was "an idiot."

Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo called for the fan to banned after the game ended Tuesday.

"That can’t happen," Perdomo said. "We can’t continue to do that ... here in MLB."

Marte declined to comment on the incident through a team official.

Marte went 2-4 in the win with a first-inning solo home run that gave the Diamondbacks a 1-0 lead.

In 52 games, the two-time All-Star has a .316 batting average with 14 home runs and 31 RBIs.

