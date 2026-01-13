Diamondbacks acquire 8-time All-Star Nolan Arenado from the Cardinals in big move

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Arizona Diamondbacks made a big splash on Tuesday, acquiring eight-time All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado and cash considerations from the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for minor-league pitcher Jack Martinez, the teams announced.

The Cardinals are reportedly sending $31 million to the Diamondbacks to help offset the final two years of Arenado’s nine-year, $275 million contract.

The Cardinals are sending Arizona $22 million to offset this season's salary — $2,666,666.67 on the 15th of each month from April to September — and $9 million on Nov. 1, 2027, according to reports.

The 34-year-old is not the offensive force he used to be, as he hit .237 with 12 home runs and 52 RBI last season, and his numbers have declined each of the last couple of seasons.

The 10-time Gold Glove winner still plays a strong third base, and will fortify the position for the Diamondbacks defensively. Arenado gives the team a veteran presence at the position after the Diamondbacks traded slugger Eugenio Suárez at last season's trade deadline.

Arenado waived his no-trade clause to help facilitate the deal.

"We are grateful for Nolan’s five years as a Cardinal, on and off the field — for his drive, his competitiveness, and for all of the memories he gave us," Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom said in a statement.

"As we continue to move forward, we are pleased to add another intriguing pitching prospect to our organization, and excited for the opportunity this move creates for a number of our players to step up and further establish themselves at the big league level," Bloom added.

Arenado is a career .282 hitter with 353 home runs and 353 home runs and 1,184 RBI.

Martinez was an eighth-round pick by the D-backs out of Arizona State in 2025. He did not pitched after being signed. In his last college season, Martinez had a 5.47 ERA while striking out 110 batters with 33 walks in 77 1/3 innings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

