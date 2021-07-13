Dez Bryant on controversial call from 2015 Packers-Cowboys playoff game: 'It was a catch'

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant is ready to settle the debate about his controversial non-catch in the 2015 NFC Divisional Round game against the Green Bay Packers .

Bryant, 32, shared a picture on social media of the bright blue cleats he wore during the Jan. 11, 2015, game against Green Bay, where his 31-yard catch was ruled incomplete, handing the Packers a 26-21 victory.

Fast forward six years, and Bryant still believes refs made the wrong call.

"I stumbled across these cleats and got a little emotional because these are the cleats I wore against Green Bay... it was a catch and forever will be a catch!!!"

The Cowboys were trailing by five on 4th and 2 on the Packers’ 32-yard line with just minutes left in the game when then-quarterback Tony Romo threw a pass to Bryant, who caught the ball and tried to extend into the end zone. The ball bounced but was eventually recovered by Bryant.

Initially, the play was ruled complete at the one-yard line but after a challenge from Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, the ruling on the field was overturned when officials deemed the pass incomplete.

The Packers would advance to the NFC Championship game, where they would lose 28-22 to the Seattle Seahawks . Seems like a memory not worth holding on to but for Bryant, those cleats "made history."

"I’m going to keep them."