Trades could save NFL draft lacking franchise QBs, polarizing players from being a yawner

The 2026 NFL draft needs some juice because it simply doesn't have the stirring traits that typically turn drafts into memorable moments we recall decades later.

What's missing?

There aren't a lot of big-name quarterbacks on the board. Outside of presumptive No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza — and even he's skipping the party in Pittsburgh next Thursday — we aren't having a 2024 redo when a record-tying six quarterbacks were selected in the first round.





There's not enough talent to fill a future Pro Football Hall of Fame induction roster. Well, nobody is predicting this will rival the 1983 draft when seven future Hall of Famers were selected in the first round and eight players from the draft ended up in Canton.

There's also no compelling story that captures the imagination. There is no polarizing Shedeur Sanders in this draft. No enigmatic Randy Moss. And no Laremy Tunsil once he donned his gasmask.

NFL GMs Expect Movement

The expectation for multiple trades is so high that even general managers acknowledge it.

"I love how everybody last year thought we weren’t trading down and everybody this year assumes we are," Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry said Thursday.

Teams always put out feelers to see what may be available, and this year is no different.

"We've gotten a couple calls of teams sniffing around about potentially coming up," said Giants general manager Joe Schoen, whose team has the No. 5 overall selection. "And again, we'll just have to wait and see who's there when we pick. I don't really foresee us moving back before next Thursday night."

The truth is this draft includes factors that might lead to trades.

There are five teams – the Jets, Browns, Chiefs, Dolphins and Cowboys – with two first round picks. And, outside the Dolphins, who are likely not going to give up their picks in a trade-up scenario, the other teams might be tempted to use their extra resources to swing trades.

Why would teams move up? Offensive linemen, specifically tackles, is one reason because there are a handful that are viable first-rounders and then the talent pool at the position becomes quite shallow.

Chiefs And Others Covet OTs

So teams needing tackles might move up to get them.

"I think in some of those a couple of linemen creep in, but I do think that if they don’t creep into that first eight, nine, 10 slots, I think you’re going to get a massive run of offensive linemen from 10 to 20, 25," said Veach, who coincidentally might be in the market for a right tackle.

There's also the possibility teams will trade talented veterans during the draft.

And it seems the most likely player to be moved would be Giants nose tackle Dexter Lawrence because he wants to be traded and the situation has grown uncomfortable in the last week, with Lawrence insisting he doesn't want to be on the team anymore.

Dexter Lawrence Could Be Moved

But the Giants love Lawrence as a player. And he's got two years remaining on his contract. So they are not gifting him to anyone. It would require at least a first-round pick plus another pick or player to get Lawrence, per a source.

"I'm always going to pick up the phone," Schoen said.

Having said all that, we should not get carried away.

There is so far no intelligence that suggests the Browns are working to trade Myles Garrett.

The Eagles probably will trade A.J. Brown at some point this offseason. But salary cap considerations suggest they won't be doing that until after June 1.

And the Chargers shut down rumors receiver Quentin Johnston is about to be dealt.

"There’s a lot of rumors out there on Twitter," Chargers GM Joe Hortiz told reporters on Thursday, "but I can tell you this: I have made zero calls about Quentin, and I’ve had zero calls regarding Quentin."