Devils defenseman Luke Hughes to miss start of season after suffering shoulder injury in offseason training

The New Jersey Devils announced on Thursday that defenseman Luke Hughes suffered a left-shoulder injury and will be out six to eight weeks.

The team said that Hughes’ injury would not require surgery. The timeline of six to eight weeks leaves Hughes on track to return in early November, missing around a month of the regular season.

The Devils open the season in the regular season in Europe, facing former coach Lindy Ruff and the Buffalo Sabres for two games in Prague on Oct. 4-5.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Last season, the 21-year-old scored nine goals and tallied 38 assists while playing in every single game for the Devils last season. Hughes was named to the 2023-2024 NHL All-Rookie team.

Hughes’ brother, Jack, who is also on the Devils, underwent shoulder surgery on his right shoulder in April and is expected to be ready for the start of the season.

Jack Hughes, last season, despite playing in only 62 games, recorded 74 points. The first overall pick in the 2019 draft scored 27 goals and had 47 assists in his injury-shortened 2023-2024 campaign.

STEPHEN PEAT, FORMER NHL ENFORCER WITH CAPITALS, DIES FROM INJURIES FOLLOWING TRAGIC ACCIDENT

Luke, Jack and brother Quinn Hughes are on the cover of the EA Sports NHL 25 video game.

Quinn is coming off a season when he won the league’s James Norris Memorial Trophy for being the NHL’s best defenseman while playing for the Vancouver Canucks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Quinn tallied 95 points in 82 games, scoring 17 goals with 75 assists.

Jack and Luke, once healthy, will look to lead the Devils back to the playoffs following a disappointing season where they went 38-39-5.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.