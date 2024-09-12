Stephen Peat, former NHL enforcer with Capitals, dies from injuries following tragic accident

Stephen Peat, a former NHL forward who played four seasons with the Washington Capitals, has died tragically from injuries sustained in an accident two weeks ago.

Peat was 44 years old.

"The NHL Alumni Association is heartbroken to learn that Stephen Peat has passed away from his injuries after a tragic accident just over two weeks ago," NHL Alumni said in a statement on Thursday. "He was only 44 years old.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"In the wake of this tragic accident, Stephen will be helping to save numerous lives through organ donation. We send our deepest condolences to Stephen’s family, friends and former teammates during this difficult time."

The type of accident that Peat was involved in was not disclosed.

Peat, a second-round draft pick by the Anaheim Ducks in 1998, was known as an enforcer in the NHL during his 130 career games.

LATE NHL STAR JOHNNY GAUDREAU'S WIDOW REVEALS SHE'S PREGNANT WITH THEIR 3RD CHILD

The Canadian began his professional career in the WHL, playing for the Red Deer Rebels, Tri-City Americans and Calgary Hitmen over five seasons, totaling 11 goals and 36 assists over 203 games there.

He was eventually dealt from the Ducks to the Capitals, where he would make his NHL debut during the 2001-02 season. He was playing with the Portland Pirates in the AHL before getting the call.

Peat would move back and forth between the NHL and AHL during his time with the Capitals, but when he was with the big club, he tallied eight goals and two assists. He also had 234 penalty minutes, as he made sure to assert his presence on the ice.

Peat would eventually retire during the 2006-07 season, playing just one game with the New Jersey Devils’ AHL affiliate Albany River Rats.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Peat's death comes shortly after another tragedy in the NHL, as Columbus Blue Jackets start Johnny Gaudreau and his younger brother, Matthew Gaudreau, were killed in Salem County, New Jersey , when they were struck by a suspected drunken driver while riding their bikes. Their deaths came on the eve of their sister Katie’s wedding.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.