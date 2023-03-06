Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee Titans
Published

Derrick Henry trade rumors ignite as new league year nears

Titans star has been one of the most productive running backs since 2016

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Derrick Henry has put together four seasons in which he’s rushed for more than 1,000 yards and another in which he’s rushed for more than 2,000 yards as a member of the Tennessee Titans.

He’s a three-time Pro Bowler and was selected as an All-Pro and won the 2020 Offensive Player of the Year. Additionally, he’s led the NFL in rushing touchdowns twice.

Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans carries the ball during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on January 07, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida.

But his time with the Titans could be coming to an end.

The Titans have been shopping Henry around for a potential trade, Bally Sports reported Monday. Tennessee appeared to be readying potential cuts to make cap room. Henry is owed $10.5 million and isn’t set to become an unrestricted free agent until the start of the 2024 season.

Tennessee won the AFC South in 2020 and 2021 even while Henry battled an injury and played eight games in 2021.

Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans runs with the ball after a reception against the Green Bay Packers during the third quarter in the game at Lambeau Field on November 17, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Should Henry end up getting dealt, the potential new team is getting a running back with a lot of miles on him. He’s carried the ball 200 or more times five straight seasons and more than 300 times in three of the last five seasons – leading the NFL in those three years.

Since Tennessee selected Henry in the second round of the 2016 draft, Henry has recorded 8,335 rushing yards on 1,750 carries. He has 78 rushing touchdowns. He’s the active leader in rushing yards, carries and rushing touchdowns.

Derrick Henry #22 of the Tennessee Titans during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.

It’s unclear whether a team will bite on the bait.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.