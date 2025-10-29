Expand / Collapse search
Mookie Betts

Derek Jeter jokes with Dodgers star Mookie Betts about 2020 World Series win in COVID-shortened season

The former Yankees shortstop joked the Dodgers' 2020 title counts half of ring

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter knows all too well the feeling of celebrating on the baseball diamond after clinching a World Series title.

The New York Yankees legend and MLB on FOX analyst spoke with Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts ahead of Game 5 of the 2025 World Series. 

Jeter asked Betts, who won a World Series with the Boston Red Sox before joining Los Angeles, about the total number of championship rings he’s earned.

Derek Jeter waves to fans

Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter waves to fans at Yankee Stadium, Oct. 28, 2024. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

"How many rings you got?" Jeter asked.

"Three," Betts responded.

"Two and a half?" Jeter quipped as Betts laughed. Jeter then clarified, "I'm just playing. Dodgers fans, I’m playing. It's a joke amongst friends, I'm just joking."

Jeter won five World Series rings during his storied career as "The Captain" of the Yankees. After winning last year's World Series, Betts hopes to soon be just one ring shy of Jeter's total.

MLB teams played a shortened, 60-game schedule in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The playoff field expanded from the traditional 12 teams to 16. After the early rounds, games were held at neutral sites.

Los Angeles Dodgers players celebrate

The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate a home run by Mookie Betts during the eighth inning in Game 6 of the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field, Oct. 27, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas — home of the Texas Rangers — hosted the 2020 World Series between the Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays. 

It took the Dodgers a record 18 postseason games to earn the coveted Commissioner’s Trophy.

Dodgers and Blue Jays World Series promo

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays meet in the 2025 World Series. (FOX)

The Toronto Blue Jays took a 3-2 series lead after defeating the Dodgers 6-1 in Game 5 Wednesday night. 

The series shifts back to Toronto for Game 6 on Friday. 

A win on Friday would secure the Blue Jays’ third World Series title and the franchise’s first championship since 1993. 

But a Dodgers win in Game 6 would force a decisive Game 7, and keep Los Angeles' back-to-back championship hopes alive.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

