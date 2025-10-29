Derek Jeter jokes with Dodgers star Mookie Betts about 2020 World Series win in COVID-shortened season

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter knows all too well the feeling of celebrating on the baseball diamond after clinching a World Series title.

The New York Yankees legend and MLB on FOX analyst spoke with Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts ahead of Game 5 of the 2025 World Series.

Jeter asked Betts, who won a World Series with the Boston Red Sox before joining Los Angeles, about the total number of championship rings he’s earned.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"How many rings you got?" Jeter asked.

"Three," Betts responded.

HOW TO WATCH 2025 WORLD SERIES: SCHEDULE, TV CHANNELS, STREAMING, DATES, TIMES

"Two and a half?" Jeter quipped as Betts laughed. Jeter then clarified, "I'm just playing. Dodgers fans, I’m playing. It's a joke amongst friends, I'm just joking."

Jeter won five World Series rings during his storied career as "The Captain" of the Yankees. After winning last year's World Series, Betts hopes to soon be just one ring shy of Jeter's total.

MLB teams played a shortened, 60-game schedule in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The playoff field expanded from the traditional 12 teams to 16. After the early rounds, games were held at neutral sites.

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas — home of the Texas Rangers — hosted the 2020 World Series between the Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays.

It took the Dodgers a record 18 postseason games to earn the coveted Commissioner’s Trophy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Toronto Blue Jays took a 3-2 series lead after defeating the Dodgers 6-1 in Game 5 Wednesday night.

The series shifts back to Toronto for Game 6 on Friday.

A win on Friday would secure the Blue Jays’ third World Series title and the franchise’s first championship since 1993.

But a Dodgers win in Game 6 would force a decisive Game 7, and keep Los Angeles' back-to-back championship hopes alive.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.