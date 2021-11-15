Carlos Correa dismisses Yankees legend Derek Jeter's five Gold Gloves

Carlos Correa is one of the top free agents on the market heading into the MLB offseason but his comment about a New York Yankees legend might’ve sunk any potential fanfare around him possibly joining the team.

The former Houston Astros shortstop was speaking on the "Me Gustan Los Deportes" podcast and apparently took a dig at Derek Jeter over the number of Gold Glove awards the Yankees shortstop won during his Hall of Fame career.

According to a translation from ESPN’s Hector Gomez, Correa said Jeter "didn’t deserve any of the Gold Gloves he won."

Jeter won American League Gold Gloves at the shortstop position in 2004, 2005, 2006, 2009 and 2010. Correa cited some defensive metrics in his remarks about the former Yankees shortstop.

Jeter didn’t exactly lead the American League in some of the metrics used to quantify how good a player is defensively such as range factor or defensive runs saved let alone just fielding percentage in general.

Correa won the American League Gold Glove award this season at the shortstop position. He led the league with 21 defensive runs saved, according to FanGraphs. Jeter had a total of three when he won the Gold Glove in 2009 and didn’t have a positive defensive runs saved number in any of those award-winning seasons. The metric is used to determine the number of runs a player saved or cost his team relative to the average player.

The Yankees are reportedly interested in signing Correa. Whether the Jeter comment would be taken as a dis or not won’t matter in the end if he does come to the Bronx. He hit 26 home runs in 2021. He had a .279 batting averaged and a .850 OPS.