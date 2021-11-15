Expand / Collapse search
Carlos Correa dismisses Yankees legend Derek Jeter's five Gold Gloves

Advanced metrics have shown Carlos Correa has been better defensively than Derek Jeter during their Gold Glove years

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Carlos Correa is one of the top free agents on the market heading into the MLB offseason but his comment about a New York Yankees legend might’ve sunk any potential fanfare around him possibly joining the team.

The former Houston Astros shortstop was speaking on the "Me Gustan Los Deportes" podcast and apparently took a dig at Derek Jeter over the number of Gold Glove awards the Yankees shortstop won during his Hall of Fame career.

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 30: Carlos Correa #1 of the Houston Astros holds up a Stand Up To Cancer placard at the end of the fifth inning of Game 4 of the 2021 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on Saturday, October 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

According to a translation from ESPN’s Hector Gomez, Correa said Jeter "didn’t deserve any of the Gold Gloves he won."

Jeter won American League Gold Gloves at the shortstop position in 2004, 2005, 2006, 2009 and 2010. Correa cited some defensive metrics in his remarks about the former Yankees shortstop.

Kansas City Royals' Andrew Benintendi (16) is caught stealing second by Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Jeter didn’t exactly lead the American League in some of the metrics used to quantify how good a player is defensively such as range factor or defensive runs saved let alone just fielding percentage in general.

Correa won the American League Gold Glove award this season at the shortstop position. He led the league with 21 defensive runs saved, according to FanGraphs. Jeter had a total of three when he won the Gold Glove in 2009 and didn’t have a positive defensive runs saved number in any of those award-winning seasons. The metric is used to determine the number of runs a player saved or cost his team relative to the average player.

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) celebrates after hitting a two-run double against the Chicago White Sox during the seventh inning in Game 2 of a baseball American League Division Series Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

The Yankees are reportedly interested in signing Correa. Whether the Jeter comment would be taken as a dis or not won’t matter in the end if he does come to the Bronx. He hit 26 home runs in 2021. He had a .279 batting averaged and a .850 OPS.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com