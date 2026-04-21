Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

NFL

Dept of Interior compares Trump to Teddy Roosevelt amid Hall of Fame reports

The Interior Department compared Roosevelt's role in saving football to Trump's executive action on college sports

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
close
Nick Saban touts Trump's NCAA executive order Video

Nick Saban touts Trump's NCAA executive order

Legendary coach Nick Saban discusses advising President Donald Trump on a new executive order aimed at reining in the NCAA, warning that without new regulations on transfers and eligibility, college athletics face 'chaos' and financial ruin.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Department of the Interior has addressed a recent report that Secretary Doug Burgum is pushing for former President Teddy Roosevelt to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, the department compared Roosevelt's impact in saving American football to President Donald Trump's recent executive action to reforming college sports.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, the department compared Roosevelt's impact on American football to President Donald Trump's recent executive action to reforming college sports

The New York Post reported Saturday that Burgum made the comments about Roosevelt's Hall of Fame candidacy at a Bank of America reception on Thursday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaking at a press conference in San Francisco

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a press conference after Super Bowl LX at Moscone Center in San Francisco, Calif., on Feb. 9, 2026. (Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire)

"Roger Goodell was in the White House in the Oval Office, I had a chance to be with him there, because we, the National Park Service, control the National Mall," Burgum reportedly said. "The draft for the NFL is being held on the Mall a year from now (and) the Capitol will be in the background.

"Keep it a secret. Keep your fingers crossed, but I think we’re going to see Theodore Roosevelt inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame….it’s going to be announced on the Mall when Roger Goodell is conducting the draft."

Teddy Roosevelt is credited with saving football in 1905–1906 by forcing college leaders to reform the game's rules after frequent injury-related deaths of players. 

MICHIGAN HOLDS OFF UCONN TO CAPTURE FIRST MEN'S BASKETBALL NATIONAL TITLE SINCE 1989

President Donald Trump holding up a signed executive order in the White House East Room

President Donald Trump holds up a signed executive order during the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy presentation with the Navy Midshipmen football team in the East Room of the White House in Washington, District of Columbia, on March 20, 2026. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)

The reforms led to the creation of the forward pass and the banning of dangerous formations.

Meanwhile, Trump has passed several executive orders aimed at regulating NIL, while protecting non-revenue sports and women's sports amid growing financial pressure for universities to invest in revenue programs like football and basketball.

Trump signed executive order on April 3 titled "Urgent National Action to Save College Sports," aimed at curbing the influence of NIL collectives and transfer portal freedom. The order proposes strict five-year eligibility limits, caps transfers, and threatens to pull federal funding from institutions not following NCAA rules to establish a uniform national framework.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

President Donald Trump walking into the East Room of the White House

President Donald Trump arrives at a roundtable discussion on college sports in the East Room of the White House, Friday, March 6, 2026, in Washington. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP Photo)

Trump has also taken executive action to mandate that revenue-sharing models implemented by universities must preserve or expand scholarships and opportunities for women’s and Olympic sports, preventing them from being reduced to pay football or basketball players.

In February of last year, trump signed the "Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports" executive order that redefined Title IX to mean that "sex" is based on reproductive biology and genetics at birth. This explicitly banned transgender women from competing in women’s college sports.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Jackson Thompson is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital covering critical political and cultural issues in sports, with an investigative lens. Jackson's reporting has been cited in federal government actions related to the enforcement of Title IX, and in legacy media outlets including The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, The Associated Press and ESPN.com.

Close modal

Continue