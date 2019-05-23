Dennis Rodman accused of slapping man at Florida bar: report

NBA legend Dennis Rodman was accused of slapping a man at his own birthday party last week in Florida. Police officials said they were investigating the incident.

Rodman, 58, is accused of “unprovokedly” slapping a 30-year-old man across the face at a Delray Beach bar last Friday, TMZ Sports reported, citing a Delray Beach police report. The victim reportedly told police Rodman began apologizing afterward and asked him out to dinner to make peace.

However, the victim was reportedly left with a corneal abrasion and filed a police report Saturday. Police said a witness corroborated the victim’s story, according to TMZ Sports.

“[David Lee] Roth stated he was about twenty feet away and he saw Rodman turn around and open hand smack [the victim] two times,” according to the report. Police were reportedly looking for video of the alleged incident.

Lorne Berkeley, Rodman’s attorney, denied his client slapped anyone.

“I’ve spoken with people who were with Dennis the entire night of the alleged incident at Buddha Sky Bar. No one saw any such incident occur and Dennis was sober the entire night,” Berkeley told TMZ Sports. “Currently the matter is in its preliminary stages but we fully expect after a thorough investigation that no such incident will be substantiated. Dennis denies any such incident occurred.”

Rodman was in hot water earlier this month after he was accused of a being involved in a heist at a California yoga studio.