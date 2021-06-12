Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapses on field, receives CPR as Euro 2020 match against Finland is suspended

The European Championship game between Denmark and Finland was suspended on Saturday following a terrifying scene that saw Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen receive medical attention after collapsing on the field in the first half of the game.

Play was immediately stopped at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen just before the end of the first half of the Group B match-up after Eriksen, 29, collapsed on the field where he laid unresponsive.

POLICE AT NERVE CENTER IN THE HAGUE SHARE EURO 2020 INTEL

He received 10 minutes of medical care and was given CPR as teammates surrounded him, creating a human shield.

The Finland players returned to their bench before walking off the field while Eriksen was still getting treatment, as did the referees.

Eriksen was taken off the field in a stretcher but images circulating on social media appeared to show the young player awake and holding his hand to his forehead.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

UEFA announced on Twitter that Eriksen was "transferred to the hospital and has been stabilized."

They also announced that the game has been suspended and that a "crisis meeting" has taken place to discuss what they will do going forward.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Eriksen received an overwhelming amount of support on social media from fans, players and soccer clubs around the world.

The Associated Press contributed to his report.