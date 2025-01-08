Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Colorado Buffaloes

Deion Sanders received 'very credible threat' before Colorado game this season, security team reveals

Michael Rhodes has been a member of Sanders' security detail since his tenure at Jackson State

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Can Bill Belichick do in 2 years what Deion Sanders has done in 2 years at Colorado? Video

Can Bill Belichick do in 2 years what Deion Sanders has done in 2 years at Colorado?

RJ Young & Keyshawn dive into the question everyone’s asking: Could Bill Belichick, one of the greatest NFL coaches of all time, replicate the rapid turnaround that Deion Sanders has achieved at Colorado in just two years—this time at the Univers...

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has made a name for himself in the college football world and is become a Buffaloes icon in just a matter of three seasons, but the former NFL player has also become a polarizing figure to some. And, according to his security team, he’s been subjected to multiple threats because of it. 

In the latest season of the "Coach Prime" docuseries which aired on Prime Video earlier this week, Sanders’ personal security, officer Michael Rhodes, revealed that Sanders received a "very credible threat" before a game during the 2024 season.

Deion Sanders runs on field

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, center, takes the field with his team before the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game against BYU, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, in San Antonio.  (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

"Coach gets a lot of mail every day, a lot of packages — a lot of gifts," Rhodes said in the second episode as he put on gloves in preparation of reviewing Sanders’ mail.  

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"As he stated publicly, he gets a lot of death threats, a lot of hate mail, so just as a precaution, we go through the mail very carefully. Put on these gloves just to ensure that we don’t come into contact with any type of hazardous material."

Rhodes said he served as a member of Jackson State’s campus police for around 10 years when he was asked to be a member of Sander’s security detail during his tenure there. When Sanders was offered the job at Colorado, he asked Rhodes to join him.

Since then, Rhodes has had his hands full.

Deion Sanders walks off the field

Head Coach Deion Sanders of the University of Colorado Buffs walks off the field with his security detail after the University of Colorado Buffs defeat the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium on Oct. 7, 2023 in Tempe, Arizona. (Bruce Yeung/Getty Images)

DEION SANDERS GIVES 1-WORD REACTION TO TITANS FIRING GENERAL MANAGER AS SON SHEDEUR COULD BE TOP PICK

He said in the episode that before a Sept. 14 game against Colorado State, they received "multiple threats concerning people trying to do harm to Coach."

"There was a very credible threat — two individuals trying to possibly tackle Coach either before, during, or after the game," he continued. "So we had to have multiple law enforcement agencies there — SWAT team, CSUPD as well as Boulder PD." 

Rhodes said during games he keeps his head "on a swivel" watching for any potential threats in the crowd and around the stadium. 

Deion Sanders sidelines

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches from the sideline during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game against BYU, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, in San Antonio.  (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Everybody doesn’t love Coach. With all of the death threats, I don’t know who is who. I’ve got one job, and that’s to make sure that Coach is good, to make sure he’s safe, so that he can go out and coach the team to a victory."

The Buffaloes closed out the 2024 season on a high note despite a blowout loss to BYU in the Alamo last month. 

Colorado made their first Bowl game appearance since 2020 and sold out every home game for the past two seasons — a first in the program’s 134-year history. Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy, and he and Shedeur Sanders are expected to be first-round draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft in April.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

Related Topics