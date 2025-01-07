Deion Sanders gives 1-word reaction to Titans firing general manager as son Shedeur could be top pick

The Tennessee Titans earlier Tuesday fired their general manager roughly three months before the team is slated to make the top pick in the NFL Draft.

The organization announced that Ran Carthon was relieved of his duties following a 3-14 campaign despite the team going on a free-agent shopping spree in the previous offseason.

In his two seasons at the helm, Carthon was 9-25.

With Tennessee owning the No. 1 pick in the draft, the move certainly caught the eye of Deion Sanders, whose son, Shedeur, is very much in the conversation to be the first name off the board.

Sanders took to X when he saw the news, simply writing, "WOW" with eyeball emojis.

Shedeur or Cam Ward figure to be the top selection, as the Titans seem to be in the quarterback market. They drafted Will Levis early in the second round of the 2023 draft, but it's been a roller-coaster for the Kentucky alum. However, franchise legend Chris Johnson did say the team would be "absolute fools" if they did not take Shedeur's teammate, Travis Hunter.

Titans team owner Amy Adams Strunk informed Carthon that the team would be making a change on Tuesday morning.

"I've loved the time I've spent with Ran. He's a talented football mind, a great man, and friend to everyone along his path. It's impossible to ignore that our football team hasn't improved over the past two years. I am deeply disappointed in our poor win-loss record during this period, of course, but my decision also speaks to my concern about our long-term future should we stay the course," Strunk said in a statement.

"I love this team more than you can imagine. To our fans: we know this level of performance isn't acceptable. We're humbled by your support as we continue to work towards building the team you expect and deserve."

Despite the firing of Carthon, head coach Brian Callahan will return next season.

The Cleveland Browns and New York Giants pick second and third overall, respectively, and while the Browns seem to be a wild card with Deshaun Watson still around, the G-Men desperately need to find their franchise quarterback. The question for them, though, is, will one be around by the time they are on the clock.

