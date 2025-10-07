Deion Sanders faces another blood clot procedure, expects return for Iowa State matchup

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Deion Sanders' health has been a closely followed topic this offseason. In June, reports surfaced that the Pro Football Hall of Famer was sidelined with an unspecified illness.

In July, Sanders revealed he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of bladder cancer. During a news conference with his doctors, Sanders shared that a portion of his intestine had been surgically reconstructed to function as a bladder.

In his postgame press conference on Saturday, Sanders predicted he was facing more blood clots. "Cat’s out of the bag, all right. I think I’ve got more blood clots," Sanders said on Saturday. "It don’t make sense. I’m hurting like crazy… I’m not getting blood to my leg. That’s why my leg is throbbing."

The blood clot issue resulted in the amputation of two toes on his left foot in 2021. Sanders was coaching at Jackson State at the time. In 2023, the two-time Super Bowl champion missed Pac-12 media day to address a blood clot in his right leg and another surgery to correct curved toes on his left foot.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sanders said Tuesday's operation, which is known as an aspiration thrombectomy, is expected to take several hours. He plans to return to the sideline in time for Colorado's practice on Wednesday.

DOCTORS SHARE BLADDER CANCER WARNING SIGNS AFTER DEION SANDERS REVEALS DIAGNOSIS AND RECOVERY

"I am having a procedure today," Sanders said during a press conference on Tuesday. "Prayerfully, I’ll be right back tomorrow ‘cause I don’t miss practice. I don't plan on doing such. It is what it is, and we found what we found… I have a wonderful team of doctors at UC Health and a wonderful team of trainers here."

He added: "It has nothing to do with me working at the level I'm trying to compete at. It is hereditary. It is what it is… I trust God with all my heart and all my soul and all my mind."

Former NFL player Adam "Pacman" Jones attended Tuesday's media session as a show of support. Sanders appreciates all the texts and phone calls from people expressing their concern over his health.

"I’ve got a lot of well-wishes, of people talking about: ‘You need to slow down. You need to take a break,’" Sanders said. "There’s nothing that I could’ve done to stop what’s transpiring. Nothing that I could’ve taken or something that I’m just not abiding by. It is what it is."

Following his bladder cancer diagnosis and treatment, Sanders frequently needs to use the restroom, so the school introduced a portable sideline bathroom for him during games that’s sponsored by Depend underwear.

"I’m going to go in there [surgery], and I’m going to get some of the best sleep in the world for, I think, four hours, the surgery is going to be," Sanders said Tuesday.

"I’ve never been high a day in my life. I’ve never drank, smoked or anything. But when I get those surgeries, I am there on time."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Buffaloes are 15-16 since Sanders took over as their coach leading into the 2023 season. They’re trying to get on track this season as they replace quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.