Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Colorado Buffaloes

Deion Sanders has 'every intention' of staying with Colorado amid NFL coaching rumors: 'I love where I am'

Colorado will face BYU in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28.

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Raiders reportedly a 'potential fit' for Deion Sanders as head coach | The Facility Video

Raiders reportedly a 'potential fit' for Deion Sanders as head coach | The Facility

Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy, James Jones and Emmanuel Sanders discuss whether Deion Sanders should want to coach the Las Vegas Raiders. The silver and black are reportedly a "potential fit" for Coach Prime as their next head coach.

Deion Sanders will not be following his son to the NFL. In fact, the Colorado Buffaloes head football coach confirmed Tuesday that he has no plans on leaving Boulder for the foreseeable future. 

As the coaching carousel continues to turn in the NFL, Sanders has been a name floated around with some proposing him as a good potential candidate for his former team, the Dallas Cowboys.

Deion Sanders pats Shedeur Sanders on helmet

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and head coach Deion Sanders following a two point conversion in the fourth quarter against the Colorado State Rams at Folsom Field. (Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

Sanders has shot these rumors down in the past, but during a recent appearance on "The Pacman Jones Show," he doubled down on his commitment. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I love where I am. I’m elated [about] where I am. I’m happy where I am. I can’t wait to see what the future holds with where I am, and I love Boulder, Colorado," Sanders said. 

"I have every intention, every plan in the world to be coaching for the Colorado Buffs from here on. I want to finish here. I want to put the flag — I want my name on the mountains out there. I want to put my flag down in Colorado."

Sanders has already etched his name in the Colorado history books. 

Deion Sanders looks on during a Colorado game

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders calls in a play in the first quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. (Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images)

COLORADO STAR TRAVIS HUNTER SAYS COACH DEION SANDERS ISN'T GOING ANYWHERE

In his second season with the team, he coached the Buffaloes to a 9-3 record and the program's first bowl game since 2020. He coached two-way star Travis Hunter on to win the Heisman Trophy and his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, is expected to be a top pick in this year’s draft. 

"He ain’t going nowhere," Hunter said of Sanders' future on Friday. "He’s going to be right where he's at right now." 

Travis Hunter heisman pose

Cornerback Travis Hunter #12 of the Colorado Buffaloes hits the Heisman Pose after making an interception during the game against the UCF Knights at FBC Mortgage Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. The Buffaloes defeated the Knights 48 to 21.  (Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Colorado will face BYU in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, Texas on Dec. 28. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.