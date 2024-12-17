Deion Sanders has 'every intention' of staying with Colorado amid NFL coaching rumors: 'I love where I am'

Deion Sanders will not be following his son to the NFL. In fact, the Colorado Buffaloes head football coach confirmed Tuesday that he has no plans on leaving Boulder for the foreseeable future.

As the coaching carousel continues to turn in the NFL, Sanders has been a name floated around with some proposing him as a good potential candidate for his former team, the Dallas Cowboys .

Sanders has shot these rumors down in the past, but during a recent appearance on "The Pacman Jones Show," he doubled down on his commitment.

"I love where I am. I’m elated [about] where I am. I’m happy where I am. I can’t wait to see what the future holds with where I am, and I love Boulder, Colorado," Sanders said.

"I have every intention, every plan in the world to be coaching for the Colorado Buffs from here on. I want to finish here. I want to put the flag — I want my name on the mountains out there. I want to put my flag down in Colorado."

Sanders has already etched his name in the Colorado history books.

In his second season with the team, he coached the Buffaloes to a 9-3 record and the program's first bowl game since 2020. He coached two-way star Travis Hunter on to win the Heisman Trophy and his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, is expected to be a top pick in this year’s draft.

"He ain’t going nowhere," Hunter said of Sanders' future on Friday. "He’s going to be right where he's at right now."

Colorado will face BYU in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, Texas on Dec. 28.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.