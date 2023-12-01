Dead longhorn found in front yard of Oklahoma State fraternity ahead of Big 12 Championship Game

A dead longhorn cow was found on the lawn of an Oklahoma State University fraternity on Friday, one day ahead of the Big 12 Championship Game between the Texas Longhorns and the OSU Cowboys.

Stillwater Police Department (SPD) responded to the Farm House fraternity early Friday morning in reference to a dead cow in the front yard, where officers confirmed the cow was deceased, a spokesperson for the department told Fox New Digital in a statement.

Oklahoma State school paper "The O’Colly" reported that the longhorn had "F*** FH" carved into its side while the stomach was cut open, exposing its intestines.

"OSU is appalled at the disturbing display of animal cruelty that occurred overnight at an off-campus location near a fraternity house," Oklahoma State University said in a statement. "The Stillwater PD is investigating the incident, and the university’s Office of Student Support and Conduct has initiated an investigation.

"Oklahoma State expects all students to adhere to university codes of conduct, and appropriate action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation."

Oklahoma State and Texas will square off for the Big 12 title at 12:00 ET at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

The Longhorns are seeking their first Big 12 championship since 2009, while Oklahoma State will be playing for their first championship since 2011.

Texas is still in the conversation for the College Football Playoff , and Steve Sarkisian’s first win against the Cowboys is necessary in order for the Longhorns to have a legitimate shot of breaking in.

"We’ll talk more about that after the game. We’re in a great position. But I also know we have to take care of business," Sarkisian said. "There is no College Football Playoff talk if we don’t play really good Saturday and try to find a way to win that game."

Even with a win over Oklahoma State, Texas will need help to make the CFP. They likely need Florida State to lose in the ACC title game while closely watching the SEC Championship Game between Alabama and Georgia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.